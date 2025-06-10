B2K tour announcement follows the 2025 BET Awards

B2K has confirmed exclusively with VIBE that they’re back and going on tour in spring 2026. The announcement marks the first full-scale reunion tour for Omarion, J-Boog, Lil Fizz and Raz-B since their successful 2019 Millennium Tour run.

The early 2000s R&B quartet partnered with The Black Promoters Collective to bring their highly anticipated tour to fans nationwide. The group has shared details about their upcoming endeavor with Black Promoters Collective and emphasized their commitment to delivering an unforgettable experience for their devoted fanbase.

BET Awards performance reignites fan passion

The 2025 BET Awards delivered an unforgettable moment when all four members of B2K reunited to perform their 2002 hit, “Bump Bump Bump,” during a special segment celebrating the 25th anniversary of the iconic music video countdown show, “106 & Park.” The performance was a powerful reminder of the group’s cultural impact and stage presence.

The quartet described their performance as a “full circle moment,” with the show representing a significant milestone in their journey as artists who began their careers as teenagers. The nostalgic tribute segment united former hosts and artists who defined a generation’s relationship with Black entertainment television.

Fans in the audience screamed as the opening beat dropped, and the internet lit up with shock, excitement and a dash of speculation. Social media platforms erupted with reactions from longtime supporters who had been waiting years for this reunion moment.

Seven years in the making

The upcoming tour represents a seven-year gap since B2K last performed extensively together. The group came together for 2025’s The Millennium Tour, which proved their enduring appeal and demonstrated the continued demand for their music and performances.

The band surprised fans at the 2025 Millennium Tour with a nostalgic performance, building momentum for this larger announcement. Their strategic appearances over recent years have maintained excitement while the group worked behind the scenes to coordinate their return.

Fan-driven decision

The members acknowledged the persistent enthusiasm of their supporters in making this reunion possible. The group acknowledged how persistent their fanbase has been about a reunion, with fans consistently expressing their desire to see B2K perform together again.

One member explained that while the tour opportunity was presented, it aligned with their desires and conversations about reuniting. The decision reflects artistic passion and recognition of their cultural significance to fans who grew up with their music.

Cultural impact and legacy

B2K emerged in the early 2000s as one of the defining boy bands of the era, helping shape the sound and style of R&B music during a pivotal period. Their hits, including the chart-topping collaborations, established them as teen heartthrobs and musical forces.

The group’s impact extended beyond music into fashion, dance and popular culture, influencing a generation of young fans who continue to support them decades later. Their choreographed performances and synchronized stage presence became hallmarks of early 2000s entertainment.

Looking forward

As anticipation builds for spring 2026, fans can access exclusive information and early ticket opportunities through the official tour website at B2KTour.com. The partnership with The Black Promoters Collective signals a commitment to authentic representation and community engagement throughout the tour experience.

The reunion tour promises to blend classic hits with the matured artistry of four performers who have grown individually while maintaining their collective chemistry. For fans who have waited years for this moment, spring 2026 cannot arrive soon enough.