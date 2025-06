Lisa Bonner, a former courtroom litigator and managing partner of Bonner Law PC, spoke to rolling out about the complexities of the sensationalized Diddy sex trafficking trial. The entertainment attorney meticulously explained how Diddy can be tried solely on RICO charges. Bonner also discusses the veracity of the compelling testimonies as prosecutors also try to prove the two other charges, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution, against the beleaguered Bad Boy boss.