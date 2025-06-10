NFL legend Deion Sanders dealing with severe health issues

Hall of Fame player-turned-head coach Deion Sanders is reportedly dealing with an unspecified medical malady that is so significant that he has to take indefinite leave from his head coaching duties at the University of Colorado in Boulder.

The eldest son of Sanders, Deion Sanders Jr., made the announcement during a YouTube livestream video from the family compound in Prosper, Texas, about 35 miles north of Dallas.

Deion Sanders Jr. was vague about what’s ailing his father

Being somewhat vague and ambiguous, Deion Sanders Jr., 31, said his father, also known as “Prime Time” and “Coach Prime,” is recuperating and is “feeling well.” However, the son doesn’t know how long it will be before his famous father is in the condition to fly back to Boulder, Colorado, to oversee the summer football camp currently underway.

“He’ll tell y’all soon enough what he going through, what he went through,” Deion Jr. said on the YouTube livestream.