Dr. Michael V. Robert’s fatherhood & billionaire blueprints

When Dr. Michael V. Roberts speaks, he doesn’t just drop gems — he drops generational blueprints.

The St. Louis-born business titan has built an empire of more than 100 companies spanning real estate, media, aviation and tech. He’s taken companies public and flown his private jet into conversations where Black wealth and ownership have historically been locked out. But perhaps his most priceless legacy? His four children — all practicing attorneys — who embody his belief that Black excellence must be built on values, intellect and community engagement, not just capital.

As we honor fathers this month, rolling out spotlights Dr. Roberts‘ philosophy on fatherhood, education, entrepreneurship and what it really takes to build a legacy our children can live through, not just inherit.

Lead with love — and the law

“Fatherhood is about unconditional love, discipline, empathy and respect,” Dr. Roberts says. “You must lead by example.” His children saw their father not only serve as an elected official but also serve the community through business. Giving back wasn’t an afterthought — it was the family standard.

His passion for education — especially legal education — is unapologetic. While he didn’t force his kids to become lawyers, he knew a legal mind is a powerful one. “Law school teaches you to think analytically,” he explains. “You learn to see liabilities, tax implications and risk. That’s how you stay two steps ahead in business.”

In a society that often measures success in quick hits and celebrity moments, Dr. Roberts stands firm: “For us, credentials matter. You need a true education in your mind to navigate these rooms.”

Building business minds early

Roberts’ children didn’t just watch him build an empire — they were part of it. When he and his brother strategically divided their holdings to prevent future family conflict, it was a calculated lesson in succession and trust-building.

Recently, two of his children were gifted 25% ownership in a newly acquired radio station — because participation creates ownership in every sense of the word.

“None of my kids have ever had a job, just like me,” Dr. Roberts says with a smile. Instead, they learned through exposure: mergers, acquisitions, international travel and dinner table discussions about cryptocurrency and quantum computing. “I had to push them into the world of cryptocurrency. That’s part of creating sustainable wealth now.”

Sports, speech and speaking up

For Roberts, sports are non-negotiable — not for the trophies but for the discipline, health and mental sharpness they foster. Public speaking? Equally essential. “You must have the confidence to articulate your position without reservation,” he says. This mindset keeps the Roberts family ready for both the boardroom and the barbecue.

Exposure is a key value Roberts drilled into his parenting playbook. From Martha’s Vineyard summers to global adventures, he made sure his children saw how big the world could be — and how limitless their potential within it.

Future-proofing Black education

An AI revolution is unfolding, and Dr. Roberts knows Black families can’t afford to lag behind. Through his Roberts Innovation Group, he’s building K-12 and HBCU curricula in AI, cybersecurity, drone tech and esports.

“HBCUs can’t keep teaching the same curriculum from 125 years ago,” he warns. “Our kids need degrees in emerging fields — this is survival.” Degrees in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, Robotics Engineering, Data Science and Cybersecurity are now among the most in-demand programs globally — offering pathways to industries shaping tomorrow’s economy. “We must prepare our children not only to participate in the future,” Dr. Roberts says, “but to own and lead within it.”

Fatherhood in action

For Dr. Roberts, success isn’t just measured in dollars. It’s in moments like hooding each of his children as they earned their law degrees. It’s hearing their spouses speak proudly of the values he instilled. And it’s watching his grandchildren understand that respect, education and entrepreneurship run deep in their family bloodline.

“Inheritance is a privilege — not a right,” he often reminds his children. But he’s also made sure they’re equipped to turn that privilege into power.

As he puts it: “Dad did it right. I built hundreds of millions from nothing — and gave my kids the tools to do even more.”

In a world where so many seek a quick playbook to success, Dr. Roberts offers a rare and timeless blueprint: build with love, lead with vision and leave behind more than wealth — leave behind wisdom.