Bahamas just made paradise easier for you to reach

The secret’s getting out about the Bahamas destinations that most tourists never discover, and now it’s about to become much easier to experience the kind of Caribbean paradise that exists far from cruise ship crowds and resort complexes. Makers Air just announced a major expansion of service to two of the most pristine and authentic islands in the Bahamas chain, opening up access to places where you can still find empty beaches and genuine island culture.

Starting November 1st, travelers can catch daily flights from Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport directly to Cat Island, while Long Island service expands to three days per week. These aren’t just schedule adjustments, they’re game-changers for anyone who’s been dreaming of experiencing the Caribbean the way it used to be before mass tourism transformed the region.

The timing couldn’t be better for travelers who are tired of fighting crowds for beach chairs and paying resort prices for watered-down experiences. With the Bahamas recording 3.3 million visitors in the first quarter of 2025 alone, a 9% increase over the previous year, finding authentic island experiences is becoming increasingly valuable and increasingly difficult at the main tourist destinations.

The islands where crowds disappear

Cat Island and Long Island represent everything that people imagine when they think of pristine Caribbean destinations, but rarely actually experience in the modern tourism landscape. These are places where you can walk for miles on beaches without seeing another person, where local culture hasn’t been packaged and sanitized for tourist consumption, and where the pace of life still follows island time rather than vacation schedules.

Cat Island, the birthplace of Sidney Poitier, offers visitors the chance to experience Bahamian culture in its most authentic form. The island features the highest point in the Bahamas, Mount Alvernia, topped with a monastery built by a hermit priest in the 1930s. The beaches here stretch for miles without development, offering the kind of solitude that’s become almost impossible to find in most Caribbean destinations.

Long Island lives up to its name with over 80 miles of coastline that includes both Atlantic and Caribbean sides, offering completely different experiences on the same landmass. The island features some of the deepest blue holes in the world, pristine coral reefs for diving and snorkeling, and fishing opportunities that attract serious anglers from around the globe.

Both islands maintain the kind of authentic local culture that has been largely commercialized out of existence at major tourist destinations. Visitors can experience genuine Bahamian hospitality, local cuisine prepared the way families have been making it for generations, and communities where tourism supplements rather than dominates the local economy.

When accessibility changes everything

The expansion of flight service to these remote destinations represents more than just convenient travel options, it’s about opening up experiences that have been largely limited to wealthy travelers with private planes or adventurous souls willing to deal with complicated multi-stop journeys involving small charter flights.

Previously, reaching Cat Island or Long Island required either expensive private aviation or complex travel arrangements that often involved multiple connections, uncertain schedules, and significant time investments that put these destinations out of reach for many travelers. The new Makers Air service eliminates those barriers and makes authentic island experiences accessible to anyone willing to fly out of Fort Lauderdale.

The daily service to Cat Island means travelers can plan trips with the same confidence they’d have visiting more developed destinations, while the three-day-per-week service to Long Island provides enough flexibility for extended stays that allow visitors to truly decompress and experience island life at its natural pace.

This accessibility revolution could fundamentally change the character of these islands over time, but for now, it creates opportunities for travelers to experience Caribbean destinations that still feel genuinely remote and unspoiled while being more logistically manageable than they’ve ever been before.

The Out Islands advantage

What makes the Makers Air expansion particularly exciting for travelers seeking authentic experiences is how it connects them to the Bahamas’ Out Islands, a collection of destinations that represent what the Caribbean used to be like before mass tourism changed the landscape. These islands offer experiences that have become increasingly rare in the modern travel world.

The Out Islands maintain the kind of natural beauty and cultural authenticity that draws travelers who are seeking more than just sun and sand vacations. These are destinations where you can experience genuine local culture, participate in traditional activities, and interact with communities where tourism is welcomed but doesn’t define the entire local economy.

Makers Air’s specialization in Out Islands service means they understand the unique needs of travelers heading to these destinations. Their operations are designed around the reality that people visiting remote islands have different expectations and requirements than typical resort guests, from luggage considerations to schedule flexibility.

The airline’s focus on personalized service and stress-free travel aligns perfectly with the laid-back atmosphere that defines Out Islands experiences. When you’re heading to destinations where the primary attraction is escaping the hustle and bustle of modern life, having travel arrangements that reflect those same values becomes an important part of the overall experience.

What this means for your next vacation

The practical implications of expanded service to Cat Island and Long Island extend far beyond just having more flight options. These route expansions open up entirely new categories of Caribbean experiences that were previously difficult or expensive to access for most travelers.

For travelers seeking diving and snorkeling experiences, Long Island offers some of the most pristine coral reefs in the Caribbean, along with blue holes that provide unique underwater exploration opportunities. The island’s dual coastlines mean you can experience both the calm, clear waters of the Caribbean side and the more dramatic Atlantic conditions depending on your preferences and skill level.

Cat Island appeals to travelers interested in cultural experiences and natural beauty without the commercial development that characterizes most Caribbean destinations. The island offers opportunities for hiking, birdwatching, cultural interactions, and the kind of beach experiences where you might not see another person for hours at a time.

Both destinations cater to travelers who prioritize authentic experiences over luxury amenities, though comfortable accommodations and good local cuisine are readily available. These are places where the attraction is the destination itself rather than resort facilities or organized entertainment programs.

The timing that makes perfect sense

The expansion of service to these remote Bahamian destinations comes at a moment when many travelers are actively seeking alternatives to crowded, commercialized vacation experiences. The past few years have seen growing interest in destinations that offer genuine cultural experiences, natural beauty, and the kind of personal space that’s becoming increasingly rare at traditional tourist destinations.

The Bahamas’ strong tourism performance in early 2025, with visitor numbers up 9% over the previous year, demonstrates that the Caribbean remains a highly desirable destination. However, much of that growth has been concentrated at the main tourist islands, creating opportunities for travelers who are willing to venture slightly further afield to find more authentic experiences.

The November launch timing also aligns perfectly with the beginning of Caribbean high season, when weather conditions are ideal and North American travelers are looking for warm-weather escapes. Having reliable, frequent service to these remote islands during peak travel season makes them viable options for travelers who might otherwise default to more accessible but crowded destinations.

The expansion also reflects broader trends in the travel industry toward experiential tourism and authentic cultural encounters, suggesting that Makers Air is positioning itself ahead of growing demand for these types of destinations.

The future of Caribbean island hopping

Makers Air’s service expansion represents part of a broader evolution in Caribbean travel toward more accessible island-hopping experiences that allow travelers to explore multiple destinations with greater ease and flexibility. The ability to reach remote islands with reliable, regularly scheduled service opens up possibilities for multi-island itineraries that were previously logistically complicated.

The success of this service expansion could encourage other airlines to add routes to underserved Caribbean destinations, potentially creating a network of accessible remote islands that offers alternatives to the crowded cruise ports and resort destinations that dominate most Caribbean tourism.

For the Bahamas specifically, improved access to Out Islands could help distribute tourism benefits more evenly across the island chain while preserving the authentic character that makes these destinations attractive in the first place. When tourism development happens gradually and sustainably, it can enhance rather than overwhelm local communities.

The expansion also demonstrates how smaller, specialized airlines can create value by serving niche markets that major carriers overlook, potentially inspiring similar service developments to other remote destinations throughout the Caribbean and beyond.

The gateway to authentic Caribbean experiences

Makers Air’s expansion of service to Cat Island and Long Island represents more than just new flight routes, it’s about opening access to Caribbean experiences that have become increasingly rare and valuable in the modern tourism landscape. These destinations offer travelers the chance to experience the Caribbean as it existed before mass tourism transformed the region.

The combination of daily Cat Island service and increased Long Island frequencies provides travelers with the kind of reliable access that makes planning authentic island experiences both practical and appealing. For anyone who’s been dreaming of pristine beaches, genuine cultural interactions, and the kind of natural beauty that hasn’t been commercialized beyond recognition, these service expansions create genuine opportunities.

The real winners in this expansion are travelers who understand that the best Caribbean experiences often happen far from the cruise ship ports and resort complexes. With easier access to the Bahamas’ most authentic destinations, the only question left is whether you’re ready to experience paradise the way it was meant to be.