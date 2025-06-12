Microsoft plans new era for iconic Xbox game franchises

Microsoft wants to “bring a whole new generation” to various franchises on xBox. The games console will celebrate its 25th anniversary next year and bosses hv now announced that they will mark the occasion with new releases of a handful of nostalgic games.

CEO Phil Spencer said: “Next year marks 25 years of xBox. It’s a big milestone for the platform and franchises that you helped build and make popular. We couldn’t have done this without everyone who’s been with us on this journey.

“As we think about bringing a new generation of players to these iconic franchises, I’m excited to share that players will get to celebrate 25 years of Xbox with a new Fable, the next Forza, Gears of War: E-Day, and the return of a classic that’s been with us since the beginning.”

Spencer did not reveal which classic will be returning to the Xbox catalogue, but towards the end of last year, it was teased that the company are working on several new Halo games.

In a blog post, Halo Studios art director Chris Matthews, said: “Everything we’ve made is built to the kind of standards that we need to build for the future of our games

“We were very intentional about not stepping into tech demo territory. We built things that we truly believe in, and the content that we’ve built–or at least a good percentage of it–could travel anywhere inside our games in the future if we so desire it.”