Shannon Sharpe explains himself after Nicki Minaj’s shade

NFL legend Shannon Sharpe was moonwalking in his explanation as to why he said “Nicki who?” during his “Nightcap” podcast.

Sharpe, who shares the hosting duties with fellow ex-footballer Chad Ochocinco, said he was embroiled in a caustic political exchange with former presidential candidate Nikki Haley.

Shannon Sharpe explains himself

As he explained during the podcast, a fan asked if Sharpe wanted to invite Nikki onto his podcast to debate her in person. Sharpe claims he wasn’t sure if the fan was referring to the political conservative or the superstar rapper, prompting him to ask: “Nicki who?”

Nicki Minaj torched Shannon Sharpe over perceived diss

Sharpe’s perceived slight did not go over well with Minaj, which motivated her to spit venomous bars at Sharpe in her remix song of Lil Wayne’s “Banned from NO” track.

In the remix, Minaj spat onto wax: “‘Bout to cop you slides/all you do is flip-flop/if I send a pic of Shannon, you ain’t that Sharpe.”

Shannon Sharpe seeks forgiveness for the misunderstanding

On Wednesday evening, the former Denver Broncos star responded after “Banned From NO” dropped and explained that it was simply a misunderstanding.

“I was talking about Nikki Haley,” Shannon Sharpe remarked to Ochocinco. “Nikki Haley said something… So I’m talking about Nikki Haley. So somebody said, ‘Nicki really wants to come on your podcast.’ How am I supposed to – I’m talking about Nikki Haley. I’m like, ‘Nicki who?’ It’d be like, ‘Ocho, aye, Unc know about them sports!’ People gon’ say, ‘Unc who?’ It might be Snoop Dogg, it might be me.”

Sharpe continued, saying, “It wasn’t meant as a disrespect. Yes, I know who you are. I was going back and forth, we’ve been talking about Nikki Haley. So I’m just trying to figure out. I’m supposed to all of a sudden [know that they] meant Nicki Minaj?

Finishing the thought, Sharpe asked for forgiveness from the raptress. “Nicki, I apologize. I meant no disrespect. You always have an open invitation if you ever want to come sit down and have a conversation. Even if you just want to have a private conversation on the phone or something.”

Fans debate Shannon Sharpe-Nicki Minaj beef

Fans were split about the merits of Minaj’s remix of Lil Wayne’s track “Banned in NO,” with some saying that Minaj leveraged the alleged diss by Sharpe for a gratuitous swipe at Sharpe. Others charred Sharpe for supposed dishonesty

“She just found a reason to use him for a bar lol,” said one fan, while another claims, “He knew what he was doing.”

A third fan told Sharpe: “Don’t backtrack, sir Sharpe,” while a fourth understands what Sharpe was saying: “At the time he was going back and forward with that YT lady (former presidential candidate Nikki Haley) so I can see the confusion.”

Others took the opportunity to take a swipe at Sharpe, while another saw the irony of Minaj outshining Lil Wayne on his own song.

“Shannon you not sharp b/c you sleeping with thes yt lil girls 😂,” said one user who was referencing the Sharpe debacle of being sued for $50 million by a 21-year-old who claims he raped and beat her.

“Lil Wayne released an album but it’s Nicki trending 😂😂,” said a second fan, while a third thought that Minaj dropped a bomb bar, saying, “Idc, but she ate that line tho😂😂😂😂.”