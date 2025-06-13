Alexis Skyy’s Financial Freedom Conference on Juneteenth

“Love and Hip Hop” star Alexis Skyy is hosting the first-ever iteration of her Financial Freedom Conference, set for June 14, 2025, in suburban Atlanta.

The comprehensive conference, which will take place on Juneteenth in Marietta, Georgia, beginning at 3 p.m. ET, aims to promote financial literacy among Black men and women who often face challenges and obstacles within the financial sphere. Community members and business aspirants can check out Skyy’s Instagram page for more information. The event takes place at Tiger Tiger restaurant and lounge, 585 Franklin Gateway Southeast, #225, Marietta, GA 30067.

“The vision behind the Financial Freedom Conference was to pretty much spread the knowledge of financial literacy, because that’s something that I lacked,” the versatile actress and businesswoman began. “And, you know, just growing up and just coming from the background where I came from, that’s something that a lot of us lacked.”

This is why, Skyy said “this past year, I just got into finances and just teaching myself the importance of financial literacy.” And she’s bringing along some financial heavy hitters including Chyna Bethley, Melisa Okolie, Tiffany DeBerry, CEO Lili and the Billionaire Barbie who pack years of experience in cryptocurrency, insurance, taxes and how to start and grow business in a plethora of industries.

Skyy shared her personal journey to financial stability, including founding her own tax company and improving her credit. Along with five other speakers, Skyy said the conference will feature experts on tax businesses, crypto trading, credit coaching, life insurance and marketing. The speakers will discuss the importance of financial literacy to create generational wealth.

“So these are people that all have been mentors to me as well, in some type of way or form, whether it was taxes, whether it was assisting me with my credit and trading,” Skyy said. “I have a personal connection with each one of these ladies. So these are not just people that I just reached out to on Instagram. I have personal connections, and they all help me individually. So I’m like, ‘You know what? Let’s put all of our powers together. Let’s make an impact.'”

Because of the groundswell of excitement and support that she has gotten already from her 5 million Instagram followers and many others, Skyy also announced plans for a mini national tour of the Financial Freedom Conference beginning in August.