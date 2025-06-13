Chyna Bethley speaking at the Financial Freedom Conference

Multimillionaire businesswoman Chyna Bethley declares it is beyond time to start normalizing wealth conversations within the Black community. Bethley will be one of the speakers who will create the optimum monetary mindset at the first Financial Freedom Conference, founded by TV star Alexis Skyy, on Juneteenth in Atlanta.

The entrepreneur, author, cryptocurrency enthusiast and owner of “Rich University,” will [discuss] along with Skyy and other successful [businesswomen] about the importance of financial literacy and intergenerational wealth building, particularly for men and women of color on Saturday, June 14, 2025, at Tiger Tiger restaurant in Marietta, Georgia, from 3 to 7 p.m. ET.

Bethley emphasizes the need to address limiting beliefs about money and the significance of environment and community. [She] highlights Rich University’s role in financial education, including cryptocurrency, and introduces tools like AI and automation to simplify trading. She stresses the importance of identity and belief in abundance for financial success.

“The mission (of the Financial Freedom Conference) is to normalize the wealth conversation in our community,” Bethley explains to rolling out. “I believe for many of us, when we think about the conversation around money, a lot of times, it comes from a place of lack … ‘I don’t have enough money,’ robbing Peter to pay Paul, all those limiting beliefs that we probably grew up with (i.e) ‘money doesn’t grow on trees,’ all of those narratives that we sometimes don’t realize show up in our adult life if you don’t deal with it.

Bethley continued, saying, “So I believe that number one, going to the root of the belief system and understanding, what do you even believe about money? Because some people don’t believe that they should have wealth, [and] abundance [and] prosperity, because of where they come from.”

Chyna Bethley was not burdened with that faulty mindset, making her first million before she turned 30 and developed a community of digital entrepreneurs with her online community with Rich University, thereby creating other millionaires.

Along her road to even greater prosperity, Bethley connected with Skyy, whom she mentored about the financial sphere. When Skyy asked Bethley to be a part of the Financial Freedom Conference, she didn’t hesitate.

Bethley also won’t hesitate to work to change the paradigm of how Blacks view money.

“I believe that we have to first start having a different conversation. So the Financial Freedom Conference provides an opportunity to get them in the right environment,” [Bethley] told rolling out. “The environment is so important. You know, so many times we heard that you are a product of your environment. And so it’s very important that we start to cultivate and curate spaces where we can have conversation and dialog like this, but not just for the purposes of conversation, so that we can provide resources and tools and continue education around ‘What do we do next?'”

Bethley also plans to educate the attendees of the conference with the [myriad] ways to build wealth from the comforts of their homes.

“I have one of the largest communities globally around financial literacy for women of color and minorities,” Bethley explained. “And so whether it’s cryptocurrency, whether it’s traditional currencies and trading inside the financial markets or even companies. Our community teaches people how to leverage, right? That’s a keyword that I’m going to be focusing on for the conference, showing people how to leverage.”