Friday Fire: Slick Rick, Lil Tecca, EST Gee, Will Smith

This week’s music drops hit with purpose, power, and plenty of personality. From the triumphant return of hip-hop legend Slick Rick to a surprise collaboration between Juicy J and Logic, the rap world is buzzing. Lil Tecca delivers sleek melodies with Dopamine, EST Gee stays gritty with My World, and Leikeli47 steps into a bold new chapter with her indie debut. Will Smith surprises with “Pretty Girls,” while RAYE and Mark Ronson drop a silky R&B gem, and Chris Brown unveils a soulful slow-burner. Whether you’re in the mood for bars, vibes, or pure groove, this week serves something worth rewinding.

Slick Rick – Victory

The legendary storyteller returns with Victory, his first studio album since 1999, released June 13 via Mass Appeal/7Wallace. Featuring cinematic production from Idris Elba and guest verses from Nas, Giggs, and Estelle, the album arrives alongside a visual film premiering at SXSW and Tribeca.

Juicy J & Logic – Live and In Color

This surprise 21-track collaboration blends Juicy J’s Memphis crunk energy with Logic’s rapid-fire delivery. The result? An energetic, hard-hitting joint that’s got fans and critics buzzing. It’s rap chemistry at its most playful and potent.

Lil Tecca – Dopamine

Tecca’s fifth full-length project, Dopamine, is a melodic dive into nostalgia and emotion. Standouts like “On Your Own” and “Boys Don’t Cry” showcase his signature flow and refined sound, pairing Gen Z themes with polished pop-rap vibes.

Will Smith – “Pretty Girls” (Single + Video)

Will Smith is back with a colorful new single “Pretty Girls,” marking a return to the mic with summer-ready energy and a playful visual. Produced by OBanga, the track taps into fun, danceable vibes.

EST Gee – My World (Mixtape)

EST Gee delivers My World, a 14-track mixtape that stays true to his raw delivery and lyrical weight. It’s another step in solidifying his lane in the modern street rap canon.

Leikeli47 – Lei Keli ft. 47 / For Promotional Use Only

Now unmasked and fully independent, Leikeli47 delivers a fearless, genre-warping album that builds on the sound she crafted during her RCA trilogy. The release is vibrant, gritty, and deeply personal—executive produced alongside Harold Lilly.

RAYE & Mark Ronson – “Suzanne” (Single)

UK star RAYE teams up with superproducer Mark Ronson for “Suzanne,” a slick, funky R&B number that’s already shaping up to be a summer gem. Ronson’s lush instrumentation gives RAYE’s vocals the room to soar—equal parts heartbreak and heat.

Chris Brown – “Holy Blindfold” (Single)

Chris Brown unveils “Holy Blindfold,” a spiritually-tinged R&B slow-burner produced by Jon Bellion and The Monsters & Strangerz. The single finds Brown in rare vocal form, delivering a soulful message with layered production and emotional weight.

Jenevieve – “Head Over Heels” (Single)

Also adding smooth energy to this week’s drops is Jenevieve’s new single “Head Over Heels.” With dreamy vocals and soulful production, the rising R&B star delivers a late-night vibe full of longing and emotion.