The Father’s Day Gift Guide Every Dad Wants You to Read

Let’s be real—Dad has been dropping hints all year about what he actually wants, but somehow we still end up panic-buying another “World’s Greatest Dad” mug at CVS. This year, we’re doing better. We’re supporting Black-owned businesses while giving Dad Father’s Day gifts that’ll actually make him text the family group chat with pictures.

Here are five gifts that understand the assignment and respect the culture.

1. Scotch Porter: For the Dad Who Knows Self-Care Isn’t Selfish

Your dad might not call it “self-care,” but watch how his whole energy shifts when his beard is crisp and his skin is glowing. Scotch Porter gets it. Crafted with nature’s finest ingredients, this premium grooming line speaks directly to Black men who understand that looking good is feeling good.

Why Dad will love it: Finally, products made for him, not just marketed to him.

2. HustleBlendz : For the Dad Whose Day Doesn’t Start Until That First Sip

We all know that Dad before coffee and Dad after coffee are two completely different people. HUSTLEBLENDZ understands that ambition needs the right fuel. Their Dark Roast Kenya Single Origin isn’t just coffee; it’s a morning ritual for dads who wake up thinking about their next move.

Why Dad will love it: Coffee that understands the entrepreneurial hustle and delivers the fuel to match his ambition.

3. Eastside Golf: For the Dad Who’s Ready to Change the Game

Golf used to be the sport Dad watched from the outside, but Eastside Golf is flipping that narrative completely. This lifestyle brand isn’t just about looking good on the course—it’s about inspiring the culture and promoting diversity in a sport that desperately needed both. Founded to make golf more attractive to younger generations and non-golfers, Eastside Golf understands that the game’s morals and values can change lives.

Why Dad will love it: He gets to wear his authenticity while breaking barriers in spaces that weren’t always welcoming.

4. Talley & Twine: For the Dad Who Understands That Time is Everything

Every dad needs a watch that says something about who he is. Talley & Twine , creates timepieces that go beyond telling time—they tell stories. Each watch features the number seven on the dial, symbolizing completion and the commitment to finishing what you start.

Why Dad will love it: It’s not just an accessory—it’s a daily reminder of his excellence.

5. Casa De Reyes Tequila: For the Dad Who Builds Legacies

Some gifts tell stories, and Casa De Reyes tells the story of brotherhood, ambition, and building something lasting. Born from three kings whose worlds collided at the intersection of taking risks and chasing excellence, this premium tequila represents the transition from athlete to businessman—a journey many dads know well.

Why Dad will love it: It’s premium tequila with a story about building legacies and lifting each other up.

The Real Gift

Here’s what these brands understand that generic Father’s Day gifts don’t: Dad isn’t just looking for stuff—he’s looking for recognition, quality, and products that get him. When you choose Black-owned businesses, you’re telling Dad that his gift supports communities that look like yours, creates generational wealth, and celebrates the excellence he’s always embodied.

This Father’s Day, skip the panic shopping and choose gifts that honor who Dad really is. Because the man who taught you your worth deserves brands that understand his.