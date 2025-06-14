Why your coworker keeps getting raises — and you don’t

If you have ever watched a coworker climb the corporate ladder while you remain in the same position, you are not alone. The frustration of seeing hard work go unnoticed while someone else receives promotions or pay increases affects millions of workers. The reasons behind those raises often extend beyond favoritism or luck.

The reality of workplace visibility

One of the most common reasons coworkers receive raises is visibility. Working hard is not enough in most modern workplaces. Visibility plays a crucial role in advancement.

When a coworker volunteers to lead a challenging project or presents during team meetings, these actions build momentum. Leadership notices employees who raise their hands, speak up in meetings and offer solutions. This does not require becoming the loudest voice in the room but rather finding ways to highlight contributions.

Communication as a strategic tool

Another factor is how employees communicate their value. While some workers quietly maintain operations, others make it known when they achieve key performance markers. This approach does not involve bragging but rather framing accomplishments in ways that align with company goals.

When a coworker completes a successful client meeting and sends a follow-up email to their manager summarizing the impact, they reinforce their worth. Over time, these moments create a compelling narrative that supports raises or promotions.

Producing excellent results means little if no one connects your name to those achievements.

Building relationships with leadership

The difference often comes down to relationships. Employees who build authentic connections with leadership frequently have advantages during review periods. This practice involves trust and comfort rather than manipulation. Managers are more likely to advocate for individuals they know and interact with regularly.

When coworkers check in with team leads weekly, share ideas or ask for feedback, they actively nurture professional relationships. These conversations shape performance perceptions, even when output levels are comparable.

Relationship-building matters as much as productivity. Quiet dedication deserves recognition, but in most environments, you must advocate for it.

Strategic career planning

Raises rarely happen by accident. Successful employees often play a long-term game by taking on high-impact assignments, asking about growth paths and aligning their work with business priorities. They may also negotiate more effectively.

Key questions to consider:

Have you asked your manager what qualifications are needed for a raise?

Do you understand the expectations you need to exceed?

Are you tracking progress toward measurable goals?

Successful employees seek feedback regularly, update leadership on their development and build their case throughout the year rather than waiting for performance reviews.

Timing and leverage

Timing plays a significant role in salary negotiations. Coworkers may request raises when companies close major deals or after completing high-value initiatives. They wait until their leverage peaks rather than during budget cuts or team restructuring.

Some employees receive offers from other companies and use that leverage to negotiate better packages internally. While this approach carries risks, it signals market value.

Never asking for raises or bringing up compensation at inappropriate times can stall career progress.

Addressing bias and inequity

Sometimes raises do not reflect merit. Workplace bias based on gender, race, age or other factors creates invisible barriers to advancement. In these situations, the issue lies not with what coworkers are doing right but with systemic problems.

If you suspect bias may be a factor, consider documenting achievements, seeking organizational allies and consulting human resources. Every employee deserves an equitable environment where effort and excellence receive fair rewards.

Action steps for career advancement

If you are tired of watching others advance while feeling stuck, take proactive steps:

Make your work visible: Find ways to highlight your impact in meetings, emails or one-on-one conversations.

Build rapport with decision-makers: Establish trust through consistent, authentic interactions.

Request regular feedback: Learn where you stand before review season arrives.

Communicate your goals: Let leadership know you are interested in growth and ask what advancement requires.

Track your achievements: Keep records of metrics, milestones and moments that showcase your value.

Research market worth: Understand compensation trends in your industry and prepare to negotiate.

The path forward often lies in taking ownership of your professional narrative. This means stepping into visibility, strengthening relationships, asking strategic questions and standing firm in your worth.

No one will advocate for your career more than you will. The key is not to compare yourself to others but to compete with your past self and design a strategy that positions you for your next raise.