Rapsody to headline IBUKUN Hip-Hop Art and Culture Fest

This summer, Chicago will experience a transformative cultural event when the IBUKUN Hip Hop Art & Culture Fest launches on Saturday, July 26, 2025, at the Zhou B Art Center. Designed to engage all senses, the daylong event is more than a festival — it’s a movement that bridges generations, honors Black expression and celebrates the vibrant intersection of music, healing and identity.

Hosted by IBUKUN Comprehensive Community Services Inc., a nonprofit organization rooted in Englewood, the festival fuses live performances, visual art, fashion, panel discussions and community building in one immersive experience. With a mission rooted in wellness, culture and empowerment, IBUKUN Fest shines as a vital summer celebration of legacy and liberation.

A sonic celebration of hip-hop & Chicago’s rising stars

Music takes center stage with an eclectic lineup led by acclaimed rapper Rapsody, known for her lyricism, social commentary and cultural insight. Her powerful presence brings weight and spirit to a day built around intentional expression.

The stage will also feature several of Chicago’s most respected and rising voices, including Asha Omega, J Bambi and rolling out-featured artists I Am Gawd and Philmore Greene. Both Gawd and Greene have been profiled by rolling out for their compelling lyricism, commitment to truth-telling and their role in pushing Chicago’s creative culture forward. Their participation reinforces the Fest’s dedication to spotlighting artists who don’t just entertain — but elevate.

Conversations rooted in healing, identity and culture

In addition to music, the festival will present a powerful panel discussion titled “Art as Healing: Identity, Creativity & Culture,” moderated by renowned relationship and communication expert Luv McPherson. The panel explores how Black creatives use their art to navigate healing, affirm identity and drive community transformation.

Featured panelists include:

Dr. Pamela Blackman, CEO of BBF Center for the Arts and a 2019 rolling out Sister With Superpowers honoree. Her work in art-based community development and empowerment is legendary;

Ta’Rhonda Jones, actress and musician who brings authenticity and creativity to everything she touches;

Dr. Obari Cartman, psychologist, author and cultural thought leader known for making mental wellness accessible and relevant to Black communities.

Each voice on the panel brings a unique lens to how Black art becomes a tool of resistance, restoration and renaissance.

Legacy in action: honoring Dr. Obari Cartman

One of the festival’s most meaningful moments will be the presentation of the Dr. Christian Adeyemi Akiwowo Legacy Award, honoring those whose work exemplifies the spirit of transformative leadership. This year’s recipient is Dr. Obari Cartman, recognized for his deep-rooted contributions to Black mental wellness, cultural education and youth advocacy.

Named after IBUKUN’s late founder, the award serves as a spiritual anchor of the festival — reminding attendees that legacy is not just what we leave behind, but what we build today.

Emceed by cultural icons

Hosting duties will be in the hands of nationally acclaimed actor Wood Harris and celebrated actress Cynthia McWilliams, both of whom will guide audiences through a day of reflection, rhythm and recognition. Their presence adds star power and thoughtful engagement, keeping the day energized and inspired.

Where visual art, fashion & community collide

Festivalgoers will be treated to a dynamic Black Art Gallery featuring work from emerging and established visual artists. From bold canvases to multisensory installations, the gallery will offer a vivid exploration of Blackness through themes of spirituality, resistance and joy.

In the Marketplace and Fashion Showcase, attendees can support local Black-owned businesses, shop from artisan vendors and engage with the creative genius of up-and-coming Black fashion designers. The space serves as an incubator for style, enterprise and community empowerment.

A moment and a movement

The IBUKUN Hip Hop Art & Culture Fest is a natural extension of the work of IBUKUN Comprehensive Community Services Inc., founded by Christopher Akiwowo. Known for offering culturally relevant mental health services and expressive community spaces, IBUKUN is committed to creating safe spaces for healing, especially for youth and marginalized populations on Chicago’s South Side.

Supported by partners including Starving Artists and Moors Beer, the festival stands as a shining example of what’s possible when culture, care and creativity unite.

Tickets and the full festival schedule are available now at www.ibukun.org.