Reworld Joins Chester Peace Walk for Healing and Action

On Saturday, June 7, the city of Chester stood together for the annual Chester Peace Walk, hosted by the Chester Community Coalition. This year’s event carried new urgency in the wake of Crozer Health System’s recent closure—leaving Delaware County residents without a trauma center and igniting a public health crisis in a community already affected by gun violence.

Several walkers gathered, many dressed in orange, carrying photos, posters, and personal tributes to loved ones lost to violence. The walk, held during National Gun Violence Awareness Month, made its way through Chester’s streets before concluding with an afternoon of healing and celebration at Martin Luther King Jr. Park behind the J. Lewis Crozer Library.

Reworld, a proud event partner, joined residents and local leaders for a day of reflection, music, and community connection. A standout moment was the debut of the winning t-shirt design, created by students at Chester Charter Scholars Academy. Their artwork embodied the walk’s spirit: turning pain into purpose.

“This year’s walk wasn’t just symbolic—it was a survival march,” said Lashira Council, Executive Director of the Chester Community Coalition. “Even without a hospital, we are still showing up, still speaking out, and still believing in peace.”

For more information, please visit https://www.chestercommunitycoalition.org/who-we-are/.