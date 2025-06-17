Buffalo Soldiers Museum Hosts Juneteenth @160 Celebration

Houston, TX — The Buffalo Soldiers National Museum will commemorate the 160th anniversary of Juneteenth with a powerful three-day celebration titled Juneteenth @160: U.S. Colored Troops’ Call to Freedom | Our Journey to Progress, set for June 19–21, 2025. The event honors the historic contributions of the United States Colored Troops (USCT) and the legacy they helped forge through military service and cultural resilience.

Juneteenth @160 offers a robust series of free public events, including art exhibitions, historical reenactments, interactive storytelling, youth activities, and a West African-inspired culinary experience. The theme, grounded in liberation, legacy, and living history, calls attention to the ongoing journey of Black Americans from enslavement to empowerment.

“Juneteenth @160 is a cultural reckoning and a tribute to the generations of Black soldiers who fought to become citizens under the protection of the U.S. Constitution,” said Desmond Bertrand-Pitts, CEO of the Buffalo Soldiers National Museum. “These were formerly enslaved individuals who fought for freedom, self-determination and dignity.”

Honoring the U.S. Colored Troops and Buffalo Soldiers

More than 180,000 Black soldiers served in the Union Army as part of the USCT during the Civil War. Their courage and service were instrumental in helping enforce the Emancipation Proclamation, particularly in Confederate-held territories like Texas—where federal troops were needed to ensure freedom was upheld beyond June 19, 1865.

After the war, many USCT veterans transitioned into the newly established Regular Army regiments known as the Buffalo Soldiers, forming a legacy of discipline, leadership, and resistance that reshaped the American military and Western expansion.

“The USCT laid the foundation for the inclusion of Black soldiers in the Regular Army,” Bertrand-Pitts added. “Their performance dismantled the myth that Black men were unfit for military service.”

Key Events During Juneteenth @160

“Terms & Conditions: The Promise vs. Reality” Art Exhibition

Date: June 19, 5:30–8:30 p.m.

Location: University Museum at Texas Southern University

Curated by Seba R. Suber , this contemporary show explores post-1865 liberation through the lens of General Order No. 3 and the legacy of the USCT.

Artists include Ann ‘Sole Sister’ Johnson , Nathaniel Donnett , David McGee , Tay Butler , Alexis Pye , and others.

Event features a keynote by Major General Barrye Price, Ph.D. (Ret.) , a panel discussion, and a West African-inspired culinary experience.

Exhibition runs through August 3, 2025.

Living History Encampment + Roots & Resilience

Dates: June 20–21, 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Location: Buffalo Soldiers National Museum

Experiences include: USCT reenactments by Living History Co. Youth crafts and educational activities A local Black-owned vendor market Veteran resource booths and partner storytelling tables



Partnerships and Support

Juneteenth @160 is presented with cultural support from Texas Southern University, Project Row Houses, Houston Community College, Memorial Park Conservancy, and historian Sam Collins III.

Sponsors include Kinder Foundation, Humanities Texas, Houston Arts Alliance, AARP, Smartwater, and General Orders No. 3 Vodka, with additional partnerships in development.

Register and Learn More

Registration is open at buffalosoldiersmuseum.org/juneteenth160.

To volunteer, become a community partner, or inquire about sponsorship, visit the site or contact Madison Walkes at [email protected] or call 346-465-1260.