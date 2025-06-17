Hip-hop artist 4G is all gas, no gimmicks

In an era where algorithms shape artistry and AI threatens authenticity, Panama City-bred and ATL-planted artist 4G is choosing a different route — one paved with pain, purpose, and 100-percent organic energy.

As the CEO of Grand Box Entertainment, 4G isn’t just rapping; he’s building a world. A writer, filmmaker, and author, he makes sure his brand isn’t about trends — it’s about truth. “There’s not one song that I’ve written that I really can’t relate to,” he says. “I want it to all be feel and sound organic.” That word — organic — is the soil from which his music, books, and films grow.

Raised on Southern soul and R&B before ever touching a rap beat, 4G absorbed the transparency of Teddy P and the vulnerability of Whitney. That background now fuels his unapologetic, soul-to-bar lyricism. His new singles “Grind Time” and “I’m a Free” are gritty reflections of a man who’s lived too much to rap fiction. Meanwhile, “My Fatima” cleverly blends pop culture with real life, flipping a TV crush into an ode to his wife.

And then there’s “s—–,” a standout track that turns the popular Vegan restaurant menu into a flirtatious metaphor. Only 4G could serve us something so audacious, catchy, and clever in one dish.

4G is about more than music

But he’s not boxed in by music. His upcoming indie horror flick Bounceback takes metaphors literally — bringing demons to life as a visual representation of his memoir, Bounceback, a raw account of overcoming trauma told through basketball lingo. “Basketball was my first love,” he shares, “and a way I coped with childhood trauma and stress.”

On AI, 4G doesn’t mince words: “In music? Nah. I don’t want something created by a stranger entity I’ve never crossed paths with.” For him, artificial intelligence can’t replicate real-life pain. But in film? He’s open — conditionally. “Special effects? Cool. But not full AI films. That takes away from real actors who deserve their shot.”

Repping all the genres

Musically, his Southern roots stay firm — paying homage to legends like Jay-Z and Ludacris, but always repping Florida funk from the 69 Boyz to Trina. And let’s not forget his deep love for Southern Soul — Tank, Charlie Wilson, and Dru Hill stay in rotation.

Whether it’s a beat, a book, or a scene, 4G keeps it grounded, guided by his truth. No clones. No shortcuts. Just game.

