Paula Patton gets real about faith, healing & her new role

Catching up with Paula Patton is always a joy — and just like the first time I met her years ago, her energy is still as radiant and infectious as ever. But this time, our conversation took a deeper turn as we discussed her powerful new role in a faith-based film that takes a raw look at adversity, healing and spiritual redemption.

“Finding Faith” is an inspirational thriller from writer-director LazRael Lison that blends heart, hope and suspense. Led by Paula Patton, the film features an all-star cast including Keith David, Loretta Devine, Stephen Bishop, Nadine Velazquez and Demetrius Grosse. With powerful performances and a moving message, Finding Faith delivers a timely reminder of resilience, healing and the power of belief.

Paula reflected on her personal journey and how it paralleled the struggles of her character. “I didn’t go through exactly what Faith did,” she explained, “but I’ve known pain. I’ve numbed it with alcohol. And when I stopped drinking seven years ago, I began a whole new walk. I had to strip away everything — the career, the friends, the ego — and truly understand my worth outside of all that.”

It’s clear this project tapped into something real. “This film was cathartic,” she said. “There were moments where I had to revisit parts of myself that I thought I left behind. But doing that brought me healing.”

We also touched on an important conversation in the entertainment world right now — mental health resources for actors. I asked Paula how she felt about productions bringing in therapists on set, and she didn’t hesitate. “Absolutely. When you’re embodying a role for 15 hours a day, it’s not just acting — it becomes energy that lives with you. Any support that helps actors maintain their mental and emotional balance is essential.”

Beyond the character work, Paula hopes the movie will have a lasting impact on viewers, especially those navigating pain, guilt or spiritual disconnection. “It shows there’s a way through,” she said. “That God is always waiting. And that prayer, faith and grace can carry you to the other side.”

She also gave a warm shout-out to her co-stars, including Demetrius Grosse and Stephen Bishop. “Demetrius is just amazing — so strong, so grounded, and still gentle. He acts from the gut. Our chemistry was incredible. And Stephen, well, audiences will just have to wait and see how his role unfolds,” she teased.

The ensemble cast also includes Naim Velasquez, Loretta Devine and Keith David — names that guarantee powerful performances and emotional depth.

With this role, we see a different side of Paula — not just the bubbly leading lady, but a woman willing to dive into deep emotional territory and bring others with her on a journey of hope. And yes, you’ll still get that signature Paula glow, but this time, it’s shining from within.

Catch the limited theatrical release of Finding Faith in theaters June 16 and 17 only. Let’s show up and show out — because with the right turnout, who knows? This might just be extended. And honestly, we need more films like this on the big screen.