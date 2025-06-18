50 Cent defends and clowns Tyler Perry in $260M lawsuit

Rapper 50 Cent has stepped up to support movie mogul Tyler Perry after he was sued by a former employee for $260 million. Fifty also clowned Perry as well, saying he needs to be worried about comedian Katt Williams, who may clown Perry into oblivion.

It has been widely reported that actor Derek Dixon, who acted in Tyler Perry’s TV shows like “Ruthless” and most prominently in “The Oval,” is suing the movie magnate for allegedly subjecting Dixon to years of harassment.

Dixon claims that Perry subjected him to “escalating sexual harassment, assault and battery, and professional retaliation,” even after he rebuffed the actor and director’s alleged advances.

Perry, through his attorney, blasted the lawsuit as a “shakedown attempt” and will defend himself vigorously.

In the first of multiple musings on the subject on Instagram, 50 Cent believes that the lawsuit is a scam, saying: “Did that b—h just say what I think he said? Nah we ain’t jacking this shit gang! No Way.”

In a second post, Fifty said anyone attacking Perry deserves an early demise: “Hey, I think anyone who talks bad about Tyler Perry should die. I mean we are all gonna die, but you should die now!”

50 Cent has also spoken out in support of Perry, whom he considers a mentor and inspired his own movie studio campus in Sheveport, La., stating to his 34 million IG followers: “Tyler that case bullshit don’t worry about that, worry about this (Katt Willams) here ! He gonna have a field day with this s–t.”

Fifty has proclaimed his admiration on previous occasions on IG, saying, “BIG collaboration coming soon sprinkle a little Tyler, sprinkle a little 50 and [bomb emoji] BOOM [wind emoji] you can’t beat it! HISTORY IN THE MAKING,” he wrote.

He also posted a clip of Perry praising 50 where he said: “I’m so proud of that man. He’s amazing and he’s blowing it up out of the water. I’m super, super proud of him.”

Later, when Perry, asked if he would collaborate with Fifty on future projects, Perry answered in the affirmative.

“If he wants to. I love that dude.”