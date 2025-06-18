Black women unite for purpose, power and sisterhood

Black Promoters Collective will present The Black Women’s Summit on Saturday, Aug. 2, 2025. This all-day conference in Oakland, California, will bring together some of the most influential Black women leaders in politics, media, activism and the arts.

The summit will feature an exceptional roster of speakers, including former MSNBC host Joy-Ann Reid, U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett of Texas, civil rights activist Ilyasah Shabazz, social justice advocate Tamika D. Mallory, actress and activist Yara Shahidi, political commentator Angela Rye, sports journalist Jemele Hill, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones and humanitarian Maryum Ali, daughter of boxing legend Muhammad Ali.

Empowerment and purpose drive summit mission

The conference is designed to be a transformative space, inspiring Black women to reflect on their journeys, rise to new heights and reignite their sense of power and purpose. The summit represents a unique opportunity for participants to engage with leaders who have broken barriers and shaped conversations across multiple industries and sectors.

Oakland serves as a fitting backdrop for this gathering, given the city’s rich history of Black activism and its role as a launching pad for movements that have influenced social change nationwide. The location underscores the summit’s deep commitment to honoring the legacy of Black women’s leadership while fostering the next generation of changemakers.

Diverse expertise across multiple fields

The speaker lineup reflects Black women’s influence across American society. Joy-Ann Reid brings her expertise as one of television’s most prominent political analysts, while Rep. Crockett represents the growing influence of Black women in elected office. Her presence highlights Black women’s increasing political power in shaping policy and governance.

Ilyasah Shabazz, daughter of civil rights icon Malcolm X, carries forward a legacy of activism and social justice advocacy. Her participation connects the summit to the historical roots of the civil rights movement while addressing contemporary challenges facing Black communities.

Hill, who has become a leading voice in sports journalism and social commentary, and Hannah-Jones, whose groundbreaking work on the 1619 Project reshaped national conversations about slavery’s lasting impact on American society, will represent the media landscape.

Arts and entertainment representation

Yara Shahidi’s inclusion brings representation from entertainment and youth activism. The actress and Harvard graduate has emerged as a powerful advocate for civic engagement among young people, particularly in communities of color. Her platform demonstrates how entertainment figures can leverage their influence for social change.

The presence of Maryum Ali adds another dimension to the summit’s scope. As a humanitarian and advocate, she represents the intersection of sports legacy and social responsibility, continuing her father’s tradition of using platform and privilege to advance important causes.

Political commentary and analysis

Angela Rye’s participation ensures robust political analysis and commentary. As a former executive director of the Congressional Black Caucus and current political strategist, she brings an insider perspective on navigating political institutions and advocating for policy change.

Combining established figures and emerging leaders creates mentorship and knowledge transfer opportunities across generations of Black women activists, professionals and public figures.

Conference details and accessibility

The all-day format allows for comprehensive programming that addresses multiple aspects of Black women’s experiences and contributions. Attendees will have extended opportunities to discuss personal development, professional advancement and community impact.

Tickets for The Black Women’s Summit are available through bptckets.com and Ticketmaster.com, making the event accessible to individuals seeking inspiration, connection and empowerment.

Building community and legacy

The summit represents more than a single-day event. It aims to build lasting connections among participants and create networks beyond the conference. By bringing together voices from different sectors and generations, the gathering seeks to strengthen the collective power of Black women across various fields.

The August conference promises to deliver a powerful day of reflection, inspiration and strategic thinking that honors the past while charting paths forward for continued progress and leadership in American society.