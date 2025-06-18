Kanye West at luxury mental health clinic for $170K/week

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, have checked into an ultra-luxurious mental health clinic on an island off the coast of Spain that costs $170,000 per week.

This comes right after the beleaguered rap star was sued by a former employee at his defunct Donda Academy. It also happened in the wake of Kanye again proclaiming his allegiance to Adolf Hitler and the Nazi Party and spewing other antisemitic diatribes. After incurring the public’s wrath, Kanye deleted the X posts.

Kanye West and wife are staying at remote island in Spain

According to court documents obtained by The Blast, the public was able to find out where the artist known legally as Ye has been hiding out for the past few weeks. The Balance Rehab Clinic on the Mallorca island paradise, which is about 400 miles east of the capital city of Madrid, offers private therapy, yoga, and gourmet meals. His wife is reportedly staying with him in a support capacity.

He did leave the facility to visit Diddy at his trial

Ye only left the facility recently to famously attend the trial of his friend and beleaguered Bad Boy boss, Sean “Diddy” Combs, who is on trial for the federal charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Ye accompanied Diddy’s son, Christian “King” Combs, into the federal courthouse in New York. But after staying for less than a half-hour, Ye dashed out and reportedly returned to the Spanish island.

Ye being sued by a former employee

Folks became aware of the luxury hideout after Ye’s former security guard, Benjamin Provo, who said in his legal filings against the College Dropout rapper that he was “wrongfully terminated” and “discriminated against” from the Donda Academy, which has since shuttered under a cloud of controversy.

In response, Ye’s attorney explained to the court that his doctor “of the past nine years specifically stated that Ye should continue to receive treatment at a retreat he is attending until the end of May in Mallorca, Spain, and that any depositions should be taken remotely.”