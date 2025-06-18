Snoop Dogg may be the face of marijuana use in America, but even he’d be hard pressed to match the smoking feats of friend and rapper Wiz Khalifa.

Wiz Khalifa explained that he smokes up to 30 joints per day — every day.

The “Black and Yellow” emcee was asked while on the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” show if Khalifa liked “to burn things, in general.” Kimmel said that the number of joints he inhales every day works out to the rapper smoking “one and three-quarter joints an hour.”

Wiz Khalifa confirms he lights up 30 times per day

Wiz, 27, took the bait, of course, and said the exorbitant number of joints he inhales is par for the course.

“Yeah, that’s not bad at all,” said the artist whose real name is Cameron Jibril Thomaz.

Wiz explained that’s not the only thing he does.

“Yeah, yeah, yup. I have things to do. I work out—I got kids, so I do a lot of different things.”

The Pittsburgh-bred Army brat added, “Somebody put it a really good way the other day,” Wiz said. “They said it’s like a mental exercise, like, you smoke, and then you just challenge yourself to do normal things throughout the day.”

The reasons he began smoking weed

Wiz also explained to Kimmel that he began smoking in his teens, but explained that it was never just for the purpose of getting high.

“It was just for music purposes, like, being in the studio and hanging around other musicians,” he said. “It was just the thing to do. … It kind of became something that, you know, later on in life helped me to get through a lot of things.”

Later on after his interview, Wiz performed “5 Star” without collaborator Gunna, which is a track from his Kush + Orange Juice 2 album.