Alvin Garrett is giving us life one song at a time

From the moment you press play on Alvin Garrett’s latest single, “You Give Me Life,” it’s clear: this is not just music — it’s medicine for the heart.

We recently caught up with the Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter for a soul-stirring, laughter-filled conversation that was equal parts therapy session and Southern storytelling. Alvin walked us through the inspiration behind his music, and let’s just say — every lyric comes with purpose.

“I’m not giving up on my dreams,” he said when asked about the emotional journey behind his older track “By Myself.” While some may have interpreted the song as a romantic plea, Alvin quickly clarified — it’s not about chasing a person. It’s about chasing purpose. “It’s about resilience. About not letting rejection — from record labels, people, or life — keep you from walking in your calling.”

What makes Alvin Garrett’s music so magnetic is his ability to blend purpose with playfulness. In a world full of quick hits and superficial lyrics, his work is a throwback to when music meant something — and could move you on a soul level.

“When a woman hears my music, I want her to say, ‘He’s talking about me.’ I’m not singing to a room full of random women — I’m singing to you.“

When asked about another track, “If You Stay Home,” Alvin revealed it was a social commentary. “That one was tied to voting season,” he explained. “It was my way of saying — don’t sit this one out. Your voice matters.”

But then, enter 2025 — and with it, a whole new energy. “You Give Me Life” isn’t just a love song. It’s a reminder that love, when real and restorative, makes you feel seen, heard and alive.

“For four minutes and 20 seconds,” I told him, “you made me believe in love again.” And he smiled. Mission accomplished.

Garrett shared that his new album, “Talk to Her Like This,” set to release later this year, is all about delivering real R&B — music that uplifts women and gives men a roadmap on how to speak to them. “I want women to hear my music and think, ‘He’s talking about me,'” he said. “Not just a room full of nameless women, but her — individually. That’s the kind of intimacy I’m trying to bring back.”

Alvin’s take on modern love is honest. “We don’t talk enough about nurturing someone’s dreams. Relationships should be about more than physical attraction or lifestyle. Are you listening to their hopes? Are you feeding their spirit?”

He also touched on what makes connection so rare these days: “It’s not fear — it’s laziness. It’s easy to skim the surface, but it takes work to build something deeper.”

That honesty is why “You Give Me Life” stands out. It doesn’t just give you romantic butterflies — it gives you a reality check and a soft place to land.

And if you’re wondering whether success has changed him? Not at all. Alvin remains grounded. “I was shocked to get the Grammy nomination,” he said, reflecting on the recognition he received for a gospel song he penned. “But after that, I knew — I can’t slack. I have to rise to that level in everything I do.”

So, what’s next for this Southern storyteller? More music, more impact and hopefully, more R&B group therapy — his words, not ours.

If you’re craving that classic feeling — that “tell me about my eyes again” energy — Alvin Garrett is here to deliver.

Stay tuned, because this Alabama native is just getting started. And in the words of the man himself, “If love doesn’t make you feel alive, then what are we doing it for?”