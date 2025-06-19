The Atlanta Braves honor Usher with epic bobblehead night

On Wednesday, June 18, Truist Park was not just the home of the Atlanta Braves. It was the home of R&B royalty. Usher Bobblehead Night brought thousands of fans together in celebration of one of Atlanta’s biggest cultural icons: Usher Raymond IV. With a collectible giveaway, live trivia and music in the air, the Braves game against the New York Mets turned into a citywide celebration.

The first 15,000 lucky fans who entered the stadium received a limited-edition Usher bobblehead, designed to commemorate his legendary career and deep ties to Atlanta. The miniature version of the superstar was a crowd favorite, and lines formed early at the gates. Fans of all ages were excited to get their hands on this exclusive collector’s item, some even arriving hours before the gates opened.

Even the rain could not slow things down. The Battery was still buzzing, with fans rocking ponchos and umbrellas like concert merchandise. Street performers, dancers and food vendors added to the atmosphere, giving it the feel of a block party with a baseball twist. And speaking of concerts, the pregame vibe felt more like a pop-up show than a ball game. Streetz 94.5 pulled up in full force, with the one and only ET broadcasting live from the first base gate entrance.

ET brought the energy, engaging fans in live Usher and Braves trivia. From singing hooks to debating Usher’s best album (Confessions still reigns supreme), fans were fully locked in. A few even walked away with extra Usher bobbleheads for correctly answering questions like “What year did the Braves move to Atlanta?” or “What’s Usher’s middle name?” (It’s Raymond, by the way.)

There was even playful banter between Braves faithful and New York Mets fans in town to support their squad. One Mets fan jokingly offered to trade a Pete Alonso card for a bobblehead. Another Braves fan responded with, “Only if y’all let Usher sing the national anthem next time.” The jokes flew all day, but the Braves shut it down on the field with a dominant 5-0 win, giving fans the cherry on top of an already memorable night.

The highlight of the pregame activities was Usher himself throwing out the ceremonial first pitch. Dressed in a classic Braves jersey, the Grammy-winning singer took the mound and made the city proud. While it was not quite a strike, it was still a moment that drew thunderous cheers from the crowd. Fans cheered not just for the pitch, but for everything Usher has come to represent — success, longevity and ATL excellence.

This kind of event is part of a larger movement by the Atlanta Braves to tie the city’s sports culture to its music and entertainment legacy. In recent years, the Braves have celebrated icons from Atlanta’s rap and R&B scene, showing the connection between sports and culture. Usher, whose Super Bowl halftime show earlier this year broke streaming records and reignited love for his catalog, was the perfect choice for the night. It also did not hurt that he is a known Braves fan.

Streetz 94.5 being tapped for the broadcast added even more Atlanta flavor. With the station’s strong connection to the community and pulse on pop culture, it was the perfect media partner to turn a baseball game into a citywide block party. Fans stopped by the booth to share memories, dance, win prizes and show off their bobbleheads. ET’s live presence kept fans hyped and served as the glue between the pregame excitement and the in-game action.

For those who could not make it, the energy was still felt across social media, with fans posting their bobblehead unboxings, fit checks and video clips of Usher’s pitch. The hashtag #UsherBobblehead trended locally and added a nostalgic buzz for those who have followed his career since the “You Make Me Wanna” days.

Usher Bobblehead Night at Truist Park was more than just a promo giveaway. It was a celebration of Black excellence, Atlanta pride and the merging of sports and music culture. With a Braves win to seal the deal and a crowd that brought unmatched energy, the event was a reminder that Atlanta stays winning on and off the field.