Juneteenth Atlanta celebration takes over Piedmont Park

Rain or shine, the culture keeps shining. That was the energy surrounding the 13th Annual Juneteenth Atlanta Parade and Music Festival, which took over Piedmont Park and the streets of the Old Fourth Ward on Saturday and Sunday, June 14 and 15. Hosted just days before the national Juneteenth holiday, this year’s celebration was both a reflection of resilience and a true showcase of Black excellence.

Streetz 94.5 and 87.7 The Vibe, in partnership with rolling out Magazine, were live on site, bringing the festivities to listeners all across the city. While the weather caused some minor delays, it did not cancel the vibes. Crowds still showed up, marched, danced, and vibed all weekend long.

Saturday kicked off with the Juneteenth Parade, a colorful and high-energy march that started near the historic King Center and made its way down Boulevard Drive NE to Piedmont Park. The procession featured dancers, drummers, classic cars, stilt walkers, cyclists, and even horseback riders. Entire families lined the sidewalks, cheering and waving flags while soaking in the culture and legacy of Juneteenth.

Juneteenth celebrates the date, June 19, 1865, when news of emancipation finally reached enslaved Black people in Galveston, Texas. Although the Emancipation Proclamation took effect in 1863, freedom did not arrive for everyone until much later. That delayed liberation is exactly why Juneteenth carries so much weight in the Black community. It is a celebration of freedom, but also a call to remember how long it took to come.

This year marked the 13th anniversary of the Juneteenth Atlanta festival. But it almost did not happen. According to co-founders Bob Johnson and Brad Lewis, budget constraints due to national cutbacks in DEI (Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion) funding nearly forced them to cancel. “A lot of our normal resources were affected,” they said. “But the community support made it clear we had to keep going.”

That determination paid off. Once the parade wrapped, the festival footprint at Piedmont Park lit up with rows of food vendors, artist booths, live performances, nonprofit organizations, wellness activations, and community information tents. Sponsors included Humana, Centerwell, Grady Hospital, Atlanta Citizen Review Board, and many others who made it a point to show up and show love.

Throughout the two-day celebration, Streetz 94.5 kept the soundtrack flowing. Personalities Jigi Deniro, John Marshal, and DJ Kno It All rotated on the mic, interviewing artists, shouting out vendors, and giving away prizes to festival-goers. 87.7 The Vibe’s radio legend Jerry Smokin B also pulled up to do a special set live from the park, bringing nostalgic soul to a younger crowd that showed plenty of appreciation.

Artists from Atlanta and beyond hit the stage with performances that ranged from R&B and hip hop to spoken word and Afrobeat. Local dance troupes turned the grass into a full performance zone, while kids joined pop-up drum circles and art corners around the park. Food trucks served everything from jerk chicken and lemonade to vegan tacos and funnel cakes. It was a Black-owned paradise with flavors from all over the diaspora.

One of the major highlights was the Community Stage, where rising local talent performed in front of cheering crowds. Whether it was a young poet delivering a piece on identity or a gospel group lifting spirits through song, the moments were powerful and intentional.

Piedmont Park has long served as a gathering place for Atlanta’s biggest cultural moments, and Juneteenth ATL continues to secure its spot in that history. What started over a decade ago as a small, grassroots initiative is now a major event that reflects the heart of the city. Even with the storm clouds above, the energy remained high and the message was clear. Freedom is worth celebrating, no matter the forecast.

If there is one takeaway from this year’s event, it is that community matters. When people show up, support, and pour into Black-owned events, it sends a message louder than any speaker system. Juneteenth Atlanta 2025 reminded everyone that progress is not only about looking back but also about pushing forward with pride.

The weekend may be over, but the message, the music, and the memories live on. Whether you marched in the parade, danced in the park, or tuned in live with Streetz 94.5, you were part of something bigger than just a festival. You were part of history.