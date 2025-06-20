B. Simone shines bright at Camille Rose’s Juneteenth event

When B. Simone walks into a room, the energy shifts — and that’s exactly what happened at Camille Rose’s Juneteenth celebration in Atlanta. The comedian, entrepreneur and all-around creative powerhouse was in rare form as co-host of a night that blended fashion, faith and Black joy into one bold, unforgettable “Black Danny” experience.

From the jump, B. Simone radiated authenticity. She cracked jokes about her fit — “whatever was in my closet that fit,” she laughed — and still managed to command the red carpet like it was her runway. “It gave me a little waist ’cause I ain’t got no hips,” she quipped, pulling no punches about her playful sense of self.

But beneath the humor was something more intentional: a love for the culture and the people in the room. “It’s beautiful Black people at the door — cute outfits, hair, makeup,” she beamed. That observation was more than a style check; it was a celebration of how we show up for one another, how we express pride and how we transform any space into a place of power.

The power of being present

B. Simone’s experience wasn’t without its ATL quirks — like thinking she had more time to get ready just because she lives in the city. “I got ready in 20 minutes,” she said, laughing through the chaos that every ATL native knows too well. Yet somehow, she still arrived camera-ready and filled with joy, offering a reminder that showing up as your full self — flaws, fashion and faith included — is enough.

Dropping gems with humor and heart

Midway through the evening, B. Simone delivered three quick prompts that turned into affirmations for everyone within earshot. Each response revealed the depth behind her comedic persona:

“Girl, don’t you…” “Girl, don’t you have dreams and aspirations? Yes, you do. Keep going.” She said it with conviction, and it hit differently — like hearing encouragement from your big sister who’s already pushed through the doubt.

“Build your brand because…” “Because it’s what God called you to do.” In this industry, we talk about strategy and algorithms. But B. reminded us that for some of us, our brand is not just a business — it’s our ministry.

“Love yourself…” “Love yourself the way God loves you.” That one landed like a mic drop. It’s a full-circle expression of divine self-worth, grounding self-love not in vanity, but in divinity.

More than a moment, it was a vibe Camille Rose’s Juneteenth event wasn’t just a showcase — it was a spiritual refresh. The Black excellence on display wasn’t performative. It was embodied: in the way people dressed, in how they supported one another and in the messages they carried home. And B. Simone? She didn’t just host. She anchored the room with humor, humility and heart. In a time where so much emphasis is placed on going viral, B. reminded us of the deeper value of being visible — for the right reasons. Whether she’s inspiring the next generation of women to chase their dreams or building an empire rooted in purpose, her authenticity is what keeps her relevant. So if you missed Camille Rose’s Juneteenth affair, know this: it wasn’t just an event. It was a living, breathing display of what happens when we gather in our truth, draped in confidence and led by faith.

