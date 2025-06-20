ComEd lights the way at CBA meeting in Chatham

On June 10, 2025, the Discover Shine Bright Center hosted the Chatham Business Association’s monthly member meeting, a signature event that brought together business owners, community leaders and ComEd representatives for a morning focused on collaboration, opportunity and local empowerment.

Latonzia Sanders brings opportunity and insight

ComEd’s External Affairs Manager, Latonzia Sanders, kicked off the session with a compelling presentation aimed at connecting South Side entrepreneurs with growth and sustainability opportunities within ComEd’s vendor ecosystem. Sanders emphasized the importance of local representation, noting the utility’s commitment to fostering diverse supplier engagement.

As we enter the summer season we have shared some practical energy efficiency tips to help business owners and homeowners. ComEd has an array of resources that provide many ways to save money on your bill.

Top summer energy efficiency tips from ComEd

Cooling smart: thermostats and ventilation

Simply setting your thermostat 7-10 degrees Fahrenheit higher while away — and 3-4 degrees Fahrenheit higher at night — can significantly reduce cooling costs without sacrificing comfort. And when combined with ceiling fans set to counter-clockwise, you can raise thermostat settings by up to 4 degrees Fahrenheit with no loss in comfort.

Optimize A/C vents and window treatments

Clearing pathways around vents and using blinds or shades on sun-exposed windows prevents heat infiltration and reduces AC workload — helping systems run efficiently and lowering energy bills.

Take advantage of instant discounts and rebates

ComEd’s Marketplace a platform where businesses and homeowners can access instant point-of-sale discounts on ENERGY STAR LEDs, smart thermostats and HVAC upgrades. Additionally, businesses receive targeted incentives under the ComEd Energy Efficiency Program for lighting and HVAC system improvements.

Participate in summer demand-response programs

Homeowners with central air conditioning can enroll in ComEd’s AC Cycling Program, enabling ComEd to temporarily cycle their AC during peak demand in exchange for bill credits — usually triggered only once per summer but delivering consistent savings.

Use smart metering for hourly pricing

Enrollment in ComEd’s Hourly Pricing tier, where electricity costs vary hourly and engage with smart tools to shift use to off-peak hours. Smart meters and the ComEd app help track usage and alert users to high-price periods.

Chatham Business Association and ComEd meeting in Chicago. (Photo credit: Eddy “Precise” Lamarre)