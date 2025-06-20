ComEd lights the way at CBA meeting in Chatham

On June 10, 2025, the Discover Shine Bright Center hosted the Chatham Business Association’s monthly member meeting, a signature event that brought together business owners, community leaders and ComEd representatives for a morning focused on collaboration, opportunity and local empowerment.
Latonzia Sanders brings opportunity and insight
ComEd’s External Affairs Manager, Latonzia Sanders, kicked off the session with a compelling presentation aimed at connecting South Side entrepreneurs with growth and sustainability opportunities within ComEd’s vendor ecosystem. Sanders emphasized the importance of local representation, noting the utility’s commitment to fostering diverse supplier engagement.
As we enter the summer season we have shared some practical energy efficiency tips to help business owners and homeowners. ComEd has an array of resources that provide many ways to save money on your bill.
Top summer energy efficiency tips from ComEd
Cooling smart: thermostats and ventilation
Simply setting your thermostat 7-10 degrees Fahrenheit higher while away — and 3-4 degrees Fahrenheit higher at night — can significantly reduce cooling costs without sacrificing comfort. And when combined with ceiling fans set to counter-clockwise, you can raise thermostat settings by up to 4 degrees Fahrenheit with no loss in comfort.
Optimize A/C vents and window treatments
Clearing pathways around vents and using blinds or shades on sun-exposed windows prevents heat infiltration and reduces AC workload — helping systems run efficiently and lowering energy bills.
Take advantage of instant discounts and rebates
ComEd’s Marketplace a platform where businesses and homeowners can access instant point-of-sale discounts on ENERGY STAR LEDs, smart thermostats and HVAC upgrades. Additionally, businesses receive targeted incentives under the ComEd Energy Efficiency Program for lighting and HVAC system improvements.
Participate in summer demand-response programs
Homeowners with central air conditioning can enroll in ComEd’s AC Cycling Program, enabling ComEd to temporarily cycle their AC during peak demand in exchange for bill credits — usually triggered only once per summer but delivering consistent savings.
Use smart metering for hourly pricing
Enrollment in ComEd’s Hourly Pricing tier, where electricity costs vary hourly and engage with smart tools to shift use to off-peak hours. Smart meters and the ComEd app help track usage and alert users to high-price periods.
Chatham Business Association and ComEd meeting in Chicago. (Photo credit: Eddy “Precise” Lamarre)
Programs available now for Chatham businesses and homeowners
For businesses:
Free facility energy assessments: Virtual or in-person evaluations identify efficiency opportunities — lighting, HVAC, motors, refrigeration — with incentives and rebates starting at point-of-sale.
Business-specific incentives: ComEd’s program offers rebates on networked lighting controls, energy-management systems and HVAC with variable speed drives.
For homeowners and renters:
Home Energy Savings assessment: ComEd provides complimentary assessments — virtual or in-person — with free installation of energy-saving products like LED bulbs and smart thermostats.
Income-Eligible Weatherization: Qualified households can access advanced weatherization support, insulation, sealing, etc. to reduce cooling bills and boost comfort.
Rebates and discounts: Instant price reductions at participating retailers for ENERGY STAR items, with post-purchase rebates available via ComEd’s tools.
Why this matters for Chatham
For business owners in Chatham, adopting energy efficiency means direct savings while reinforcing environmental stewardship and operational resilience. Lower utility costs free up capital for growth or hiring. Sanders stressed that participation also aligns local businesses with ComEd’s broader DEI commitments, paving paths for contract eligibility and partnership.
Homeowners benefit from reduced summer cooling expenses, boosted by weatherization measures that improve comfort and reduce stress especially during sweltering Chicago summers.
Since 2008, ComEd has helped customers save over $9.6 billion and avoid 63 billion pounds of CO₂. For businesses alone, more than 166,000 projects have been completed.
What Chatham businesses and residents can do next
Schedule a ComEd energy assessment: Visit ComEd.com or call to access free audits for homes and businesses.
Enroll in programs: Sign up for AC Cycling, Hourly Pricing and smart meter tools.
Shop with savings in mind: Use ComEd Marketplace and Lower-Price sticker deals at retailers.
Tap vendor and workforce opportunities: Reach out to Latonzia Sanders to learn about ComEd’s vendor program — designed to boost local business participation.
The June 10 gathering at Discover Shine Bright underscored a crucial message: energy efficiency is accessible, impactful and community-driven. It takes just a few smart actions to deliver immediate savings and contribute to broader sustainability goals.
For Chatham’s entrepreneurs and homeowners, now is the time to engage: start with a free assessment, take advantage of rebates and join demand-response and pricing programs for ongoing benefits. ComEd and CBA stand ready to support, empowering the neighborhood to shine brighter while using less energy.