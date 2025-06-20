Damson Idris accidentally spits on Brad Pitt’s face

Damson Idris accidentally “spat in Brad Pitt’s face” on the set of F1. The incident occurred during the filming of one of the most anticipated motorsport movies in recent years, highlighting the intense nature of dramatic filmmaking.

The 33-year-old actor stars alongside Brad, 61, in the new motorsport film, and Damson has opened up about the challenges of shooting one particularly “rageful” scene in the movie. The film features real Formula One tracks and teams, representing an authentic approach to racing cinema.

“It’s so funny working with Brad. He’s such a beautiful human being, such a giving actor. And we once did a scene where I had to scream in his face, and it was like the biggest scene for me. I was so nervous,” Damson shared during an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. The Late Show regularly features A-list celebrities discussing their latest projects and behind-the-scenes experiences.

“In between the takes, I spat in Brad Pitt’s face. It was an accident. It was a rageful scene.” Such incidents are not uncommon in intense dramatic scenes, with many actors reporting similar experiences during emotionally charged performances that require raw emotional expression.

Damson was amazed by how Brad handled the incident. Pitt, who has been acting professionally for decades, has developed a reputation for his professionalism and ability to handle unexpected situations on set with grace and understanding.

“He kept going, and in my head I’m like, ‘Oh my gosh. I just spat on Brad Pitt’s face.’ I was like, ‘I’m going to lose my job now.’ And I watched the spit the whole take, it was just there dribbling down,” the actor – who plays Brad’s on-screen rival in the movie – recalled. This anecdote highlights the intense pressure young actors face when working alongside Hollywood legends and established stars.

Meanwhile, Brad recently admitted that he craved the approval of motorsport fans while filming F1. The movie was filmed at actual Formula One events, creating an immersive experience that required careful coordination with racing officials and teams.

“If we didn’t pass their bar, then we were dead, you know?” the Hollywood star plays a Formula One driver in the new racing film, and Brad admits that having the support of sports fans means “everything” to him, he told Extra.

“And to get that kind of, I don’t know, response means a lot to us, because we have, again, so much respect for these drivers, for this sport, for everyone, the teams, everything they put into it. They made the movie too. They’re a big part of the film.” Formula One has experienced significant growth in global viewership, making authentic representation crucial for the film’s credibility with racing enthusiasts.

Brad was always confident that the Joseph Kosinski-directed movie would win over the sceptics. Kosinski, known for directing Top Gun: Maverick, brings extensive experience in high-octane action filmmaking to this motorsport project.

“I felt pretty confident in what we have,” he explained. “You know, I feel like we successfully thread this needle that’s for longtime fans that really understand the sport as well as newcomers, and they understood that was our goal, and, I don’t know, I think they had fun too. I think it’s just fun. It’s really good fun.”

The film’s production involved extensive collaboration with Formula One teams and drivers, ensuring technical accuracy that racing enthusiasts demand. This partnership allowed the filmmakers to capture the authentic atmosphere and high-stakes environment of professional racing.

Industry experts predict that F1 will capitalize on the sport’s growing popularity, particularly among younger audiences who have discovered Formula One through streaming platforms and social media coverage. The movie’s release timing strategically aligns with the sport’s expanding global reach.

The film’s authenticity extends beyond technical details to include real Formula One personalities and locations. The production team worked closely with racing organizations to ensure accurate representation of protocols and safety measures that define modern motorsport.

Early reactions from motorsport fans have been encouraging, suggesting the film successfully balances entertainment value with sporting authenticity. The movie’s combination of high-speed racing action, compelling character development, and star power positions it as a significant entry in the sports film genre.

The incident between Idris and Pitt has become a memorable talking point during the film’s promotional tour, demonstrating the camaraderie and professionalism that developed among the cast during the challenging production process that required both physical and emotional intensity.