Fresh Friday: Cardi B, Badu, ScarLip and Yaya lead the wave

Cardi B – “Outside”

Cardi B is back after a 15-month solo pause with “Outside,” a brash, powerful return supported by producers Charlie Heat, DJ SwanQo and HeyMicki — her boldest statement since “Enough” and her separation from Offset.

Erykah Badu & The Alchemist – “Next to You”

Neo-soul icon Erykah Badu teams with The Alchemist for “Next to You,” her first lead single in over five years. The track is meditative, analog-soaked, vintage soul with a nod to Mobb Deep.

Yaya Bey – “Do It Afraid” (Album)

Queens-based Yaya Bey delivers her most ambitious project yet. “Do It Afraid” spans house, jazz, R&B, soca and rap across 18 emotionally raw tracks.

Rapsody & Madlib – “MADRAPS” EP (Exclusive Web Release)

The surprise two-track EP “MADRAPS,” featuring “Daddy’s Girl” and “Avon Thru The Wire,” is available only via Rapsody’s website — a stripped-down offering for lyricism lovers.

Central Cee & Sexyy Red – “Guilt Trippin”

UK rapper Central Cee collaborates with Sexyy Red on “Guilt Trippin,” a sun-soaked, Afro-fusion single already buzzing online.

ScarLip – “Scarred B4 Fame” (Album)

Bronx rapper ScarLip drops her full-length debut “Scarred B4 Fame” under Epic Records. It’s unfiltered, emotional drill with help from Lil Wayne and Swizz Beatz.

Ric Wilson – “America Runs On Disco” (Album)

Chicago native Ric Wilson brings the vibes to the dance floor with his first proper solo release in seven years. Prepare to dance, groove and vibe to the feel good high energy tracks.

Friday energy looks like this: Cardi B roars back. Badu returns with timeless soul. ScarLip asserts Bronx dominance. Central Cee crosses borders. Yaya Bey dives deep with texture and feel. Rapsody remains exclusive. And Vic Mensa surprises midweek with a deluxe offering that’s dripping with intent and Ric Wilson is bringing the dance vibes. It’s a full-circle Fresh Friday that’s impossible to scroll past.