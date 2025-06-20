Janell Stephens’ divine formula for beauty and business

But don’t get it twisted — the road to beauty supremacy wasn’t lined with rose petals.

“The struggle is real. Trust me, it has not been easy,” Stephens said candidly. “Each year I’m thinking, ‘Okay, that’s enough. Why am I doing this?'”

It’s the kind of transparency we rarely get from CEOs. But Stephens is not your typical executive. For her, Camille Rose was never just about profit margins or product placement — it was an act of spiritual obedience.

“Year one, God whispered in my ear,” she revealed. “And when God whispers, we have to obey.”

That whisper has now grown into a global chorus. From Target and Walmart to Ulta Beauty and Whole Foods, Camille Rose products are everywhere — a testament to what happens when purpose meets hustle.

And as for what’s inside those signature blush-toned bottles? Stephens calls it “the recipe for beauty,” and she means that literally and spiritually.

“The recipe for beauty, of course, is serving God,” she said without hesitation. “When you are obedient to Him and you serve God, then you’re not only beautiful on the outside, but you’re beautiful on the inside — and that’s all that matters.”

It’s a holistic philosophy that radiates through every aspect of the Camille Rose brand — from its nourishing ingredients to its marketing, from its global reach to its homegrown Southern charm.

So what’s in her beauty bag?

Don’t ask Stephens to step outside without the Cool Love Moisture Milk, which she swears is “the number one moisturizer for textured hair.” In fact, she says, “Never ever ever leave home without one.”

Also on her must-do list? Keep those hands hydrated and those edges slayed.

“That’s the number one beauty hack,” she laughed. “Edges stay laid — that’s law.”

But behind the gloss, there’s grit. Stephens openly speaks on how difficult entrepreneurship has been, particularly as a Black woman. And yet, she hasn’t quit — not even close. That’s because she sees the brand as more than hers. It’s a divine assignment.

“That’s why you see people who are flesh just continuing to grow each year — get bigger and bigger,” she said.

It’s that same divine resilience that led her to produce Camille Rose’s Juneteenth event, a vibrant celebration that honored Black beauty, joy and entrepreneurship in all its dimensions. From “beautiful Black people at the door” to head-turning outfits and positive vibes, it was the embodiment of what Stephens has cultivated — a brand that uplifts and celebrates us.

Camille Rose is not just a product line. It’s a lifestyle.

It lives on the shelves of major retailers. It thrives in the hearts of naturalists. It spreads across social media with every tagged twist-out and edge-control tutorial. And most importantly, it lives in the spirit of a woman who dared to keep going — even when it felt impossible.

So whether you’re laying your edges, moisturizing those curls or simply needing a little divine direction in your own journey, take a page from Janell Stephens’ book: listen to the whisper. And obey.