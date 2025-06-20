Rolling Out and Reworld celebrate Newark’s innovation

The city of Newark radiated with pride, purpose, and power as Rolling Out and Reworld hosted the 3rd annual Art of Business and Innovation Exchange, a celebration of creativity, community leadership, and entrepreneurial brilliance.

Held at the Newark Museum of Art, the event brought together a dynamic cross-section of leaders and legends across the arts, business, activism, and innovation. With media personality Shay McCray returning as emcee, the evening was filled with powerful moments of recognition, heartfelt gratitude, and joyful networking.

This year’s honorees reflected the soul and scope of Newark’s cultural impact. Hip-hop pioneers Kay Gee and Vinnie Brown of Naughty by Nature were honored for their Grammy-winning artistry and commitment to the community that shaped them.

The honorees also included trailblazers such as:

Anthony Smith – Executive Director, Lincoln Park Coast Cultural District

Akbar Pray , author and advocate, Akbar Pray Foundation

Asia Norton, Esq. , civic leader and community builder

Jeff Billingsley , educator and co-founder of Newark Business Hub

Jerry “Wonda” Duplessis , multi-platinum music producer and philanthropist

Lawrence Hamm , Chairman, People’s Organization for Progress, veteran civil rights activist

Lauren LeBeaux Craig, Esq. , author, executive director of Newark Arts

Marcy DePina , CEO and President, FORSA Media Group, cultural entrepreneur and media producer

Modia Butler , public affairs strategist and Newark changemaker

Principal Akbar H. Cook, Sr. , transformative educator and community mentor, co-director of Greater Newark’s LifeCamp

Shennell Barnes , Founder, The Dear America Project, Project Ready, liberation strategist and founder of The Sanctuary

Talia L. Young , Founder, Managing Member of Space 2 Create Social Impact Firm, CEO of Newark Symphony Hall

Ta-Tanisha Harrell , President, Cypher Code Muzic Marketing, music marketing leader and youth advocate

Tonnie Rozier , founder of Tonnie’s Minis bakery

Tyneadrian Fleming , tech innovator and creator of the Black Bird Smart Wristband

Councilwoman Louise Scott-Rountree joined in honoring the evenings’ award recipients by delivering remarks on behalf of Mayor Ras Baraka. She also delivered a proclamation enshrining the recognition with the city of Newark.

In a beautiful show of community continuity, past honorees—including Kenneth Gifford of the Newark International Film Fest, John Harmon of the African American Chamber of Commerce New Jersey (AACCNJ) and Aisha Glover of Audible—helped recommend several of this year’s awardees, reinforcing the event’s theme of legacy and collective uplift.

The evening was a showcase of Black excellence on every level. DJ K Rock set the tone with a vibrant soundtrack. Local vendors served up Newark flavor with dishes by Chef Samantha Douglas of DunnDaDa Kitchen, craft cocktails from Kawanna Pleasant of PurFix Cocktails, decor by Dakota Décor, and custom-designed honors created by a local Black artist. Photography services were provided by Richard Holmes of DeezFilms. A creative addition to this year’s event in keeping with the theme of the art of innovation, there was a live art activation by Amara Skye. The final piece will be presented to the Rolling Out team.

It was a highlight that garnered rave reviews.

Reworld, a leading sustainability company and co-host of the evening, reinforced its commitment to driving lasting impact through community and environmental partnership. Representatives from its New Jersey office were on hand to share in the celebration.

Rolling Out CEO and Founder Munson Steed, who was recently recognized by ASCAP for penning the gospel hit “Look at God” sung by Koryn Hawthorne, addressed the crowd with passion and purpose, reminding attendees of the power of media, creativity, and culture to shape a better future.

“This is why we gather,” Steed said. “To honor those who are building and reshaping Newark from the ground up—with creativity, commitment, and community at the center.”

As guests mingled through gallery spaces, posed for photos at the step-and-repeat, and raised a toast to progress, the message was clear: Newark is not just the backdrop—it is the blueprint.