Beauté Noir Dinner celebrates Atlanta excellence

On June 19, 2025, Atlanta’s most inspiring leaders gathered at 659 Peachtree Street for something special—the 5th annual Beauté Noir Honoree Dinner. What started as Janell Stephens’ vision to celebrate her community has become the kind of evening that reminds you why Atlanta feels like home.

Stephens, who built Camille Rose from her passion for natural hair care, created this dinner because she believes in lifting others as you climb. The intimate gathering brings together people who are quietly changing Atlanta, one project, one business, one community initiative at a time.

Fashion tells stories

The Black Dandy Atlanta 2025 theme gave everyone permission to dress up and tell their story through style. Inspired by the Met Gala but filtered through Atlanta’s soulful lens, guests arrived looking like the best versions of themselves—some in vintage pieces with modern twists, others in bold contemporary looks that commanded attention.

This wasn’t just about looking good, though everyone certainly did. It was about celebrating how Atlanta has always understood that fashion is personal expression, that getting dressed up shows respect—for yourself, for the occasion, for the community gathered around you.

Hosts who feel like family

B. Simone and Young Joc didn’t just host the evening—they made everyone feel welcome. B. Simone‘s infectious energy had tables laughing between courses, while Young Joc reminded everyone why Atlanta music hits different. His performance wasn’t just entertainment; it was a celebration of the city’s creative soul.

Both hosts represent something beautiful about Atlanta success—they’ve made it big but never forgot where they came from. They still show up, still give back, still treat their hometown like the treasure it is.

Celebrating people who show up

Mayor Andre Dickens earned his recognition not just for holding office, but for how he holds it. He’s the mayor who answers calls, who shows up to community meetings, who remembers that serving Atlanta means serving all of Atlanta. His presence at the dinner reflected the event’s commitment to honoring leaders who put people first.

Terri J. Vaughn’s story resonates with anyone who’s used their success to open doors for others. She’s not just an actress—she’s the person young performers call when they need guidance, the voice advocating for authentic representation when cameras aren’t rolling.

Cornell McBride Jr. carries his family’s legacy with pride while building something new. At Designs Essentials and McBride Research Labs, he’s proving that generational businesses can evolve without losing their heart. His recognition honored both tradition and innovation.

Building each other up

Germaine Bolds-Leftridge’s success with GBL Sales represents the Atlanta way—when you make it, you make sure others can too. Her business creates opportunities, her leadership opens doors, her success becomes a ladder for others to climb.

Joshua Love turned his passion for art into platforms that matter. Through Feels ATL, Black Boy Art Show, and Black Girl Art Show, he’s created spaces where creativity flourishes and emerging artists find their voices. That’s Atlanta in action—taking your talents and using them to lift your community.

Floyd and Stephanie Rance’s Metro Atlanta Asian American Film Festival shows how Atlanta’s diversity makes it stronger. Their work creates bridges between communities, telling stories that might otherwise go untold.

Claire Sulmers transformed her love of fashion into Fashion Bomb Daily, proving that Atlanta voices can reach the world while staying true to home. Her success story inspires anyone with a passion and a plan.

What really matters

As the evening wound down around elegantly set tables, something beautiful was happening. Established leaders were sharing wisdom with emerging entrepreneurs. Artists were finding collaborators. Community builders were planning their next projects together.

This is what makes Atlanta special—not just the individual success stories, but how those stories weave together to create something bigger. The Beauté Noir dinner reminds us that excellence isn’t just about personal achievement; it’s about what you do with that achievement to benefit others.

In a city that knows how to celebrate its own, this dinner stands out because it celebrates the right people for the right reasons. It honors those who understand that true success means everyone at the table gets to eat.