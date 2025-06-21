Media magnate Oprah Winfrey and Bishop T.D. Jakes have finally addressed the year-long rumors that they were in attendance at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ infamous freak-off parties.

The two eminents categorically denied the rumors while sitti☺️ng together onstage at Jakes’ “Good Soil” forum in Dallas on Friday, June 20.

Oprah categorically denies ever attending a Diddy party

Oprah, as she is mononymously known, was the first to address the matter head-on while Diddy’s sex trafficking trial has raged on since May 12.

“First of all, I have never been near a Puff party,” Oprah said to rousing applause. “I have never been near a Puff party. And anybody who knows me knows if there is a party, I am the first one out … the nature of my personality is that I am not a party person. That is not who I am. I like to sit at home with my thoughts by the fire, with the dogs.”

Bishop TD Jakes also refutes rumors that he attended any freak-off parties

TD Jakes did not deny visiting a Diddy’s birthday party once back in the day. But the pastor emeritus of The Potter’s House in Dallas said he showed his face and was out of there with a quickness.

“I stopped by Puffy’s house for 30 minutes to say ‘Happy Birthday’ to him during the day at 2’o’clock with staff people,” Jakes told Oprah and the audience, “and out of that came a love affair and all kinds of stuff … We were sharing the same … Let’s get Jerry Springer on it.”

Bishop TD Jakes continues to be perplexed by the rumors

Jakes expressed disappointment and dismay that the quick, obligatory visit to congratulate Diddy turned into rumors of engaging in the type of sordid activities that have Diddy fighting for his freedom.

“Not only do they not know it but they help spread it … I am almost 70 years old, what do I look like?! I am a grandfather. What do I look like at this late day going? But that is the kind of world that we are living in,” he spat out with disgust.

Diddy, 55, is facing possible life in prison if he is convicted on the federal felony charges of sex trafficking, racketeering, and transportation to engage in prostitution. After more than a month, federal prosecutors have produced multiple witnesses who have provided compelling testimony against Diddy. That, combined with receipts from the U.S. attorneys, have compelled some legal pundits to predict that Diddy will be found guilty on at least one, if not more, of the charges levied against him. The trial resumes on Monday, June 23.

Bishop TD Jakes and Oprah counsel entrepreneurs

Meanwhile, Oprah was ecstatic in recalling what Jakes said to her about her spiritual journey on earth back in the day.

“When he said, ‘You are God’s child. I believed it!’” Oprah exclaimed. “I have been God-led and Spirit-led from the beginning. And every decision that I have ever made that has led to any sort of success, whatsoever, has come from sitting with the Spirit and asking God, ‘What would you have me do first?'”

Oprah continued, saying, “And every time I have made a mistake and have been in a struggle, it’s because I was led by my own mind and not by God’s mind for me,” she added.

During their fireside chat, which was entitled “Transformation Agenda,” Oprah and Jakes were equipping the audience with messages designed to empower them as entrepreneurs. During the conversation, Oprah cautioned the audience against making quick decisions.

“Opportunity comes your way by being clear about what it is you actually really want to achieve and having everyone else in the room in alignment with that vision and how to execute that vision,” she said. “Everybody is in synergetic vibration to bring it into fruition and manifestation.”