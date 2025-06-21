The booger-man: Kodak Black digs in, wipes on woman’s head

Kodak Black is being crucified on social media after a partygoer at the Mona Club in Miami Beach, Fla., filmed Kodak Black digging in his nose then wiping the contents on the head of an unsuspecting woman.

The rapper was dancing on stage inside this popular South Beach party spot when he stopped and began digging in his nose for a prolonged period of time, according to No Jumper, which posted the video on its social media pages.

Kodak Black’s disgusting act caught on camera

After the 28-year-old “Super Gremlin” rapper finished, he wiped the booger on the head of a woman who was dancing beneath him. She was blissfully unaware that she was being violated with the DNA from Kodak.

A few minutes later, the woman appeared to ask if Kodak had wiped a substance on her head, to which he responded by shaking his head as an indication that he did not.

Kodak Black faces widespread condemnation from fans

While there were many who laughed at Kodak’s reprehensible behavior, most on social media lambasted him for his repugnancy and then smiling about it while he committed the faux pas.

Worse, the video shows Kodak attempting to get another dancer to consume the contents on his finger. The unidentified woman, who was dancing on stage with him, simply shot him a blank stare and continued dancing, eventually turning her back to him.

One person on the “Room4Tea” YouTube Page said Kodak could be subjected to a civil lawsuit, and others agreed with that assessment.

“Just so you all know as someone who has a criminal justice degree this can be considered a*ssault it’s the same thing as spitting on someone cuz it’s bodily fluids that clearly can carry germs and DNA and all type of nasty diseases he’s absolutely disgusting I would have snapped but she didn’t even see what happened both ladies didn’t see what happened before he touched them.”

A second person cautions fans about the perils of worshipping celebrities.

‘This is what infantilizing yet worshipping men does. 0 respect for people. Had the roles been reversed she would be folded up in a hospital bed. Think about how his young fans will think this is hilarious and imitate it. Even in the video you infantilizedhim by saying “i hope he doesnt get sued” like you’re saying you hope he doesn’t face consequences, ma’am thats disgusting he needs to be held accountable. And being sued is the only way he can face consequences in a situation like that.

On the No Jumper Instagram page, fans conveyed repulsion and horror that Kodak would so publicly and freely violate a woman like that.

“I would definitely sue him I hope she do because that is uncalled for and disgusting he need to be held accountable how would he feel if someone put a booger on him that’s like spitting on someone thats bodily fluids,” the person said.

A second person said, “Omgahhhh ….disgusting and embarrassing ! Aha that was me 🤣🤣,” while the alleged victim wrote, “I didn’t know he did that to me till after !😢ewww.”

A third user opined, “This looks like a lawsuit, waiting to happen lol isn’t this like spittin on someone? 🤮🤮🤮 🤣🤣.” while a fourth added, “Law suit coming in.” A fifth user added, “Soo yall not going to talk about how he tried to put his boogers finger in the other girl mouth 🤣🤣🤣.”