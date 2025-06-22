Nicki Minaj sparks controversy over $5M offer to Deb Antney

In the ever-evolving world of hip-hop, drama often unfolds in real-time, and Nicki Minaj is no stranger to the spotlight. Recently, a resurfaced clip featuring her former manager and close friend, Debra “Deb” Antney, has ignited a firestorm of speculation. Antney claimed she was offered a staggering $5 million to leave the “Pink Friday 2” tour, prompting fans, known as the Barbz, to question who might be behind this lucrative offer.

On June 20, 2025, Nicki took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice her curiosity, tweeting, “I wonder who offered Deb 5MM to leave the tour.” This tweet quickly went viral, sending fans into a frenzy as they speculated about the potential motives and identities of those involved. As of now, there has been no confirmation regarding when Deb made her claims or who allegedly made the offer, but the intrigue surrounding the situation has captivated the internet.

As expected, the Barbz wasted no time sharing their thoughts on Nicki’s tweet. The reactions ranged from disbelief to support for both Nicki and Deb. One user, @_z0lanskibarbie, praised Deb for her loyalty, stating, “RIGHT. clock it!!! & Deb the realest ever for standing right beside you.” Another fan, @OnikaPoppin, hinted at deeper issues, saying, “And the calls they made the airport situation… we peeped everything.”

Other reactions included:

@Lifeisgreatnow7: “You know you a threat when folks start throwing M’s just to keep you quiet.”

“You know you a threat when folks start throwing M’s just to keep you quiet.” @i_Adren: “Wow they’re not used to seeing LOYALTY Nicki…a bunch of SNAKES over there.”

“Wow they’re not used to seeing LOYALTY Nicki…a bunch of SNAKES over there.” @lennybae444: “Trying to bribe someone 5 Million $$$ to leave your side is maniacal.”

“Trying to bribe someone 5 Million $$$ to leave your side is maniacal.” @OnikaaSleeze: “It’s corporate giants and machines that went against you babe and they haven’t and will never succeed.”

While Nicki and Deb seem to be on good terms now, their relationship has not always been smooth sailing. In June 2024, tensions flared when Nicki reacted to Deb’s revelation that she had reached out to Lil’ Kim’s team to discuss a potential reunion. During an interview, Deb expressed her desire to see Nicki and Kim reconcile, but Nicki was not pleased with how the situation was handled. She took to X to clarify her feelings, stating:

“You told me after the fact & I screamed on you… they will think it’s coming from me so never do that again w/o discussing with me first.”

Despite this hiccup, the two managed to patch things up quickly. Just days later, Nicki shared a video on social media where she was seen vibing to one of her unreleased songs, with Deb enjoying the moment in the background, showcasing their reconciled friendship.

This latest drama involving Nicki Minaj and Deb Antney highlights the complexities of relationships in the entertainment industry, especially among powerful women. It also raises questions about loyalty, trust, and the lengths to which some may go to undermine others in the competitive world of music.

As the Barbz continue to speculate about the mysterious $5 million offer, one thing is clear: Nicki Minaj remains a formidable force in the industry, and her fans are always ready to defend her against any perceived threats.

In a world where loyalty can be bought and sold, Nicki Minaj’s relationship with Deb Antney serves as a reminder of the importance of trust and support in the face of adversity. As the story unfolds, fans will undoubtedly keep a close eye on both Nicki and Deb, eager to see how this saga develops.

