Roland Martin calls Nat’l Baptist Convention $9.67 sellout

National Baptist Convention Faces Backlash Over $300K Target Partnership Amid Boycott

The National Baptist Convention USA (NBCUSA), the oldest and largest historically Black denomination in the United States, is under fire after accepting a $300,000 donation from retail giant Target. The backlash is swift and fierce, coming amid a national boycott of the company following its rollback of diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives.NBCUSA represents over 31,000 churches and 7.5 million members nationwide, many of whom are expressing deep disappointment with the timing and optics of the deal. While the denomination framed the three-year partnership as a collaborative effort to promote community empowerment, critics are calling it a betrayal.

At the center of the storm is journalist and commentator Roland Martin, who has publicly condemned the convention’s decision and accused it of compromising the values and needs of the Black community for a relatively modest corporate donation.

“I know for a fact they’ve received $300,000 from Target,” Martin said in a recent broadcast. “And so what you have is the National Baptist Convention, USA, selling out Black America with Target… I use names. I tag your ass on social media.”

Martin, known for his unflinching commentary on Black politics and social justice, did not mince words, pointing out that $300,000 spread across 31,000 churches amounts to just $9.67 per church.

“They sold out 31,000 churches for less than ten bucks a piece,” he said. “That’s the cost of a value meal.”

The timing couldn’t be worse. Target has been the focus of boycotts and criticism from both conservative and progressive circles—first for its pride merchandise and later for appearing to backpedal on DEI efforts under pressure. Many in the Black community have been leading or supporting the boycott, seeing Target’s recent actions as part of a broader corporate retreat from racial justice commitments made in the wake of the George Floyd protests.

In an official press release, NBCUSA stated: “The National Baptist Convention USA is committed to ensuring that corporations that do business in our communities give back to help rebuild and stabilize neighborhoods. The partnership with Target is based on our shared commitment to community empowerment through small business and entrepreneurial development, investments in education and student support, and workforce and skill development that unlocks growth.”

But to many, including longtime NBCUSA members and grassroots faith leaders, the message rings hollow.

“It’s about accountability,” said Rev. Theresa Martin of Houston. “We’re not saying don’t ever work with corporate partners. We’re saying don’t ignore the larger context. This is a moment that called for discernment and solidarity, not quiet deals.”

The controversy has sparked broader questions about how faith institutions manage corporate relationships—especially at a time when public trust in both sectors is waning. For a denomination that played a pivotal role in the civil rights movement and remains a moral voice in American life, endorsing a company currently under boycott carries significant reputational risk.

Social media has only amplified the criticism. Hashtags like #NotMyNBC and #BoycottTargetAgain have begun circulating among frustrated members. Some have even called for an internal audit of the denomination’s partnerships and financial decision-making processes.

Despite the storm, NBCUSA leadership has yet to release a follow-up statement or indicate whether it will reconsider the partnership.

As the convention prepares for its annual session later this year, pressure is mounting for greater transparency and alignment with the moral convictions that have historically defined its legacy.

Whether this moment leads to course correction or further division remains to be seen—but one thing is clear: $300,000 has sparked a million-dollar conversation about values, leadership, and the price of influence.