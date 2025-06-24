Sean Garrett given highest award at Georgia statehouse

To give legendary songwriter Sean Garrett the “Outstanding Citizen Award” is apropos, but it still doesn’t do justice to encapsulate the mammoth contribution he has made in music since the turn of the century.

Garrett has written some of the biggest blockbuster songs for many of the most heralded global icons of this era, including “Yeah” for Usher, which earned him a Grammy Award. He also penned a staggering 18 No. 1 Billboard hits for artists, including “Goodies” for Ciara, “Check on It” for Beyoncé, “Run It!” for Chris Brown, “London Bridge” for Fergie, “Grillz” for Nelly and 17 other songs that peaked atop the UK Singles, R&B/Hip-Hop and Dance Club Songs charts.

And let’s not start on the other hit records he churned out for Nicki Minaj, Ludacris, Mario and a multiplicity of other artists. All told, Garrett boasts 56 No. 1 records and has amassed over 100 million records sold from the songs he arranged for others and sang himself.

It was because of Garrett’s seminal work in the studio as a producer, songwriter and singer, coupled with his philanthropy at underserved schools in his Atlanta hometown, that Garrett was bestowed the prestigious honor by Georgia state Representative Parks Cannon.

“To be honored in the same city where my dreams began is humbling,” Garrett said at the press conference at the Georgia State Capitol building in downtown Atlanta. “Music gave me a voice — and now I’m using that voice to uplift the next generation.”

The icon, who is called “The Pen” for his incredible songwriting prowess, is using his elevated platform to educate other children with the “Amplify Your Music” initiative. The program is designed to restore access to music education in Atlanta Public Middle Schools, where his legend was born. “Amplify Your Music” is also his way to pay homage to his late mother, who dedicated her life to public education.

“Music in middle school gave me my start. This is about legacy, access and honoring my mother’s life as a teacher,” Garrett told Yahoo.com.

Garrett vows to equip the middle-school teens with professional-grade musical instruments at schools that have been ravaged by massive cuts to arts and music education.