Joy Taylor says Caitlin Clark owes massive fame to Angel

Sports talk show host Joy Taylor is being buried under an avalanche of fan outrage when she suggested that WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark would not have this colossal level of fame if it were not for Angel Reese.

To recap for fans, Reese became a national lightning rod for controversy and impassioned debate after her LSU Tigers thoroughly defeated Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes in the national championship game in 2023. As the seconds wound down, Reese taunted Clark by pointing to her own finger to signify that she was going to wear the championship ring, not Clark. The nation seemed to detonate instantaneously with hate for Reese.

Joy Taylor was rebuffed by national sports experts

Many national sports pundits point out that Clark became a national darling before the title game, when CC and her unlikely band of teammates shockingly defeated coach Dawn Staley and her powerhouse South Carolina squad in the semifinal game.

Taylor disagrees and said she will “die on this hill” by vehemently proclaiming that Clark’s fame was greatly enhanced by having a villain in Reese.

“[The Clark vs. Reese rivalry] has now spun into this thing where, like, Caitlin is better than Angel, and blah blah blah,” Taylor said. “I just said that we would not be talking about Caitlin Clark the way that we do if it wasn’t for that moment with Angel Reese. And I will die on this hill. I will die on this hill.”