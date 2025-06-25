Why DDG can go to Italy despite Halle’s restraining order

The ongoing custody dispute between rapper DDG and actress Halle Bailey has taken a dramatic turn following a recent court ruling that has surprised legal observers and fans alike. The decision comes amid serious allegations and protective measures that have dominated headlines since the former couple’s relationship deteriorated into public legal proceedings.

The case has captured widespread attention due to the high-profile nature of both parties and the serious nature of the allegations involved. Bailey, known for her starring role in The Little Mermaid, and DDG, whose legal name is Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr., share an 11-month-old son named Halo who has become the center of their contentious legal battle.

Court grants controversial visitation request

A Los Angeles judge has approved DDG’s request to visit his son in Italy, where Bailey is currently filming a movie project scheduled to run from June 7 through August 4, 2025. The rapper’s legal team successfully argued that denying him access to his child during this extended period would be unreasonable, despite the existing protective measures in place.

The ruling comes after Bailey was previously granted temporary sole custody of Halo along with a restraining order against DDG following allegations of physical assault. Bailey claims that DDG attacked her during a custody exchange in January, resulting in a chipped tooth and visible bruising that required medical attention.

DDG has vehemently denied these accusations and has filed a countersuit requesting emergency custody while raising concerns about Bailey’s mental fitness to care for their son. The competing legal filings have created a complex situation that the court system is working to navigate while prioritizing the child’s best interests.

Strict supervision requirements and social media ban

While the judge deemed DDG’s visitation request reasonable, the court imposed significant restrictions on any potential meeting between father and child. The ruling specifically rejected DDG’s proposal to have his mother, Tonya-Yvette Granberry, supervise the visit after Bailey’s legal team raised concerns about her alleged history of enabling problematic behavior.

Instead, the court mandated that any visitation must be overseen by a qualified professional monitor who has no relationship to either party. This requirement ensures neutral supervision while allowing DDG to maintain a relationship with his son during Bailey’s extended work commitment overseas.

The judge also implemented a comprehensive social media ban preventing DDG from posting any photographs, videos, or content involving Halo during the Italy visit. This restriction addresses concerns about privacy and the child’s safety while preventing potential exploitation of the situation for publicity purposes.

Competing narratives about parental responsibilities

Bailey’s legal team has painted a picture of DDG as an inconsistent parent who has failed to provide regular support since Halo’s birth. They argue that his request for custody is motivated by control rather than genuine concern for his son’s wellbeing, particularly given his own extensive travel schedule that would interfere with stable childcare arrangements.

In court documents, Bailey emphasized that her Italy filming commitment represents her primary source of income, which she relies upon to support both herself and Halo. She noted that DDG had been aware of this work obligation for months, suggesting that his legal challenges were strategically timed to create maximum disruption.

Bailey’s attorneys also alleged that some instances of abuse occurred in Halo’s presence, raising additional concerns about the child’s safety during unsupervised visits. These claims have intensified the legal battle and contributed to the court’s decision to require professional supervision for any contact between DDG and his son.

Next steps in complex custody proceedings

Both legal teams are now working to identify and secure a qualified professional monitor in Rome who can facilitate the supervised visit while ensuring Halo’s safety and wellbeing. The process requires coordination between American court orders and Italian authorities, adding complexity to an already challenging situation.

A follow-up court hearing scheduled for June 26 will address the specifics of the visitation arrangement and potentially consider additional motions from both parties. The ongoing nature of these proceedings suggests that the custody dispute will continue evolving as both parents navigate their professional obligations and parental responsibilities.