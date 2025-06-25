Offset finally admits which star he’s crushing on

Offset’s celebrity crush is Sabrina Carpenter. This revelation has surprised fans across social media platforms, generating widespread discussions about unexpected celebrity attractions in the entertainment industry.

The 33-year-old rapper and singer — who is currently estranged from wife Cardi B, after she filed for divorce for a second time in July 2024 — is a big fan of the Please Please Please hitmaker, 26, and believes she has "got it all together" artistically.

Offset's confession came about during a video with magician Anna DeGuzman for Complex, in which she correctly predicted who his celebrity crush was.

“Well, think about your love life. Do you have a celebrity crush right now? Someone we would all know. Don’t say it out loud, just yet,” she asked him in the clip, which was published on the publication’s Instagram account. The video quickly went viral, creating significant buzz among entertainment followers.

DeGuzman established that his crush was a singer, and that the woman in question didn't know Offset had a crush on her.

“Um, you’re putting me on the spot,” he said when asked what his favorite song of hers is. Carpenter’s recent musical success has dominated charts worldwide, establishing her as a major force in contemporary pop music.

“Oh, you don’t know her songs?” DeGuzman replied.

"I know her songs, but I just feel like, like artistically, she's got it all together," Offset said.

The magician then revealed a piece of paper she had written on “earlier,” and said: “You didn’t tell anybody, right?”

He said, “no,” and she handed the note to Offset, who was left stunned.

"This is cap! There's no way. Man, this is cap," he said upon reading the paper, which simply said "Sabrina Carpenter." "I ain't never said this before … Sabrina Carpenter."

“Sabrina Carpenter is your type?” DeGuzman said. The singer has maintained relative privacy about her personal relationships while focusing on her rapidly ascending music career.

It comes after Cardi B recently insisted she would have “ended up killing” Offset if they were still together. The couple’s tumultuous relationship has been highly publicized, with their conflicts making headlines throughout their marriage.

"I don't think people understand how tired I was. How tired, how mentally drained I was," she said, speaking on X Spaces, People magazine reported.

"Drained, drained, drained. Couldn't eat. I was getting frequent headaches. I was literally losing my mind," she continued.

"I was literally losing my mind. And I gave it chances after chances after chances after chances after chances after chances," she added.

“[If I was] still there, I was going to end up going to jail, ’cause I was going to end up killing them. Seriously, with my own bare hands. ‘Cause it was just getting so … it was just getting too much,” she revealed.

The 32-year-old rapper married the Migos star – with whom she has children Kulture, six, Wave, three, and nine-month-old Blossom – in 2017.

She filed for divorce until 2020, and they later continued an on/off relationship before parting for good in July last year.