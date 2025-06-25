Simon Guobadia on why he regrets marrying Porsha Williams

Simon Guobadia, the former husband of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Porsha Williams, said he “absolutely” regrets ever marrying her.

In so many words, Guobadia, 61, called Williams a gold-digger by telling Page Six exclusively that he “was targeted for financial reasons” by the 44-year-old reality TV star.

Simon Guobadia said he never saw the divorce coming

Intensifying Guobadia’s bitterness toward his former spouse is his claim that he was ambushed by the news of the divorce, and then Williams allegedly refused to even give him a reason as to why.

“I kept asking, ‘Why did you file for a divorce?’ And she wouldn’t say anything,” Guobadia spat out, still smarting over being left in the dark by Williams and her family.

“This felt like a coup. … I was totally blindsided,” Guobadia said. “She never shared her concerns or issues with me before filing for divorce. If you’re married … you discuss issues and say, ‘Hey, if this does not change or something does not happen, this is what might come of it.'”

Simon Guobadia also got deported from the U.S.

Speaking of an overthrow, Guobadia is still steaming that he was ripped from his palatial home and locked up in a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facility in Lumpkin, Georgia, about 140 miles south of Atlanta. There, Guobadia said he spent a “nightmare” four months in a prison-like fortress deep in the countryside before being deported to his Nigerian homeland.

Guobadia believes that Williams never loved him, but fully enjoyed the upscale lifestyle, financial security and creature comforts that he was able to provide her during the short-lived but highly publicized marriage.

Less than a week after Guobadia was deported to West Africa, an Atlanta judge ruled in Williams’ favor and upheld the prenuptial agreement. Guobadia is still simmering with anger about the judge’s ruling and said he will appeal — all the way to the Supreme Court if he has to.

Simon Guobadia explains the terms of the divorce

“She’ll receive $40,000 a month in alimony for the length of the marriage, which was 14 months,” Simon explained to the newspaper, which comes to a total of $560,000.

“She gets to stay in the [marital] house [in Atlanta] — all expenses paid, including the mortgage — for up to 36 months. And if she chooses to own the home, she would have to refinance the property in her name and give me 50 percent equity in the home.”

Guobadia vows to get redress for being “targeted” by Williams.

“It’s basically what I’ve held from day one about this case when I realized that I was targeted. I’ve had prenups in previous relationships, and I’ve honored those prenups without reservation,” he said. “This time around, I’ve chosen to challenge in court — all the way to the Supreme Court if I have to.”