Some might know her from her very informative appearance on “The Breakfast Club,” Aquarius Maximus is no longer flying under the radar. The visionary technologist, astrologer and spiritual strategist is captivating global audiences by connecting dots that many never thought to link — ancestral intelligence, artificial intelligence and the future of Black empowerment.

Born Tabana Evans, the technologist-turned-spiritual strategist lives at the convergence of AI, ancestral wisdom and unapologetic Black empowerment. With one foot in ancient Egypt and the other in Silicon Valley, Aquarius Maximus is a cosmic architect. She embodies the sacred duality: a mother, a rebel, a coder and a cardologist.

For years, she lived like Bruce Wayne — corporate by day, cosmic oracle by night — hiding her “woo woo” from tech peers. But two years ago, she stepped fully into her purpose, legally becoming Aquarius Maximus, a name she says “activates something” in everyone who hears it.

Her roots are entangled with revolutionary lineage — her mother was involved in the Black Panthers, Ansar and Zulu Nation. As a teen, she marched with Al Sharpton and flirted with a female Wu-Tang-style hip-hop collective. Even as life pulled her into motherhood and tech entrepreneurship, her spiritual DNA refused to be silenced.

“I was born a preparer,” she says. “Not just to predict — but to show us how to build when the world feels like it’s falling apart.”

Her projects include Guapcoin, a cryptocurrency platform now in its eighth year; a Cardology AI that reads the energetic DNA of the day; and the soon-to-launch Everything Black Browser — a curated, decentralized digital sanctuary where Black culture is not just consumed but preserved and honored.

But perhaps her most radical blueprint lies in reimagining artificial intelligence itself. She’s designing a spiritually-guided AI grounded in ancestral logic. Think: Professor X meets Imhotep, coding ethics into the quantum. Her dream? A digital griot that can channel ancestors — what she calls “family legacy tech.”

The power of Black social capital

According to Maximus, our most underutilized asset isn’t capital — it’s social capital. “We are the engine of virality,” she says. “Once we stamp something, the world co-signs it. But we have to stop giving that away for free.”

Every time a TikTok challenge goes global, a phrase goes viral, or a style becomes mainstream, it’s often because Black people touched it first. Whether it’s music, fashion, tech or slang, our cultural imprint is the launchpad for billion-dollar trends — yet ownership and profit rarely circle back to the source.

“We’ve been making other people rich with our attention,” she says. “It’s time to reverse that energy — to pull the wealth out of our likes, our shares, our followers — and redirect it into Black-owned innovation.”

She’s calling for an investment loop — Black attention funding Black tech, reinvesting in ourselves and creating generational harvest from the seeds of digital sovereignty.

Building in the storm

“Black women have the gift of building in the middle of a storm,” she says. “That’s our ancestral power. The pyramids weren’t built in peace — they were built with willpower and vision.”

Maximus urges a shift in how we engage with anxiety and digital overwhelm: “Anxiety is just an overload of creation. If you don’t create your ideas, you’ll drown in someone else’s.”

Her prescription? Nature. Boundaries. Meditation. Design with ethics. Invest in each other. Preserve data like it’s a sacred text.

“The next wave is biotechnology,” she declares. “It’s about healing. About light. About unlocking the tech within plants, the Earth and ourselves. We’re not just users of tech — we are the tech.”

Aquarius Maximus isn’t merely forecasting tomorrow. She’s rewriting the code — using spirit, science and soul to ensure Black people don’t just survive the future, but own it.