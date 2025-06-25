What Whitney Houston just achieved 13 years after death

More than a decade after her passing, Whitney Houston continues to shatter records and achieve milestones that seemed impossible for any artist to reach. The late singer’s extraordinary accomplishments have reached new heights during what would have been a landmark year in her career, demonstrating the enduring power of her musical legacy and its continued impact on global audiences.

The announcement comes during the 40th anniversary celebration of Houston’s career in music and entertainment, spanning from February 14, 2025, through February 14, 2026. This timing adds particular significance to achievements that underscore how Houston’s influence has transcended her physical presence and continues growing through digital streaming platforms and renewed fan interest.

Historic milestone sets Houston apart from all other artists

Whitney Houston has become the first African American recording artist to achieve three RIAA Diamond-certified albums, a distinction that places her in an exclusive category within music industry history. Her self-titled debut album Whitney Houston, her sophomore release Whitney, and The Bodyguard: Original Soundtrack Album have each reached the prestigious 10x Platinum certification level.

This achievement surpasses the accomplishments of other legendary Black artists including Michael Jackson, Mariah Carey, and 2Pac, each of whom has earned two Diamond albums throughout their careers. Houston’s third Diamond certification represents not only commercial success but also cultural impact that has sustained across multiple decades and technological shifts in music consumption.

The Bodyguard soundtrack has now reached an unprecedented 19x Platinum certification, extending its position as the highest-certified film soundtrack in RIAA history. This achievement significantly outpaces other acclaimed soundtracks, with the Bee Gees-led Saturday Night Fever soundtrack holding second place at 16x Platinum certification.

Eleven new certifications demonstrate streaming era dominance

The Recording Industry Association of America has awarded Houston eleven new certifications that reflect her continued popularity in the digital streaming age. These certifications encompass both album and individual song achievements, with ten of her most iconic tracks receiving upgraded recognition for their sustained commercial performance.

Her rendition of “I Will Always Love You” has achieved 11x Platinum status, while “I Wanna Dance with Somebody (Who Loves Me)” reached 8x Platinum certification. Additional songs including “I Have Nothing,” “Higher Love” with Kygo, “How Will I Know,” “Heartbreak Hotel,” “My Love Is Your Love,” and “Saving All My Love for You” have all received upgraded platinum certifications.

These new certifications reflect combined sales data from physical albums, digital downloads, and on-demand audio and video streaming platforms. The achievements demonstrates her ability to maintain relevance and attract new listeners despite the dramatic changes in how audiences consume music since her peak commercial years.

Estate representatives celebrate unprecedented achievements

Pat Houston, executor of The Estate of Whitney E. Houston and president of The Whitney E. Houston Legacy Foundation, has expressed gratitude for the continued recognition of the singer’s contributions to music history. She emphasized that Houston would have appreciated knowing about her music’s global impact and the loyalty of fans who continue supporting her artistic legacy across generations.

The estate has acknowledged the collaborative efforts of industry professionals who contributed to Houston’s recordings, productions, and marketing campaigns throughout her career. Special recognition was given to Clive Davis and the Arista Records team, along with current partners Primary Wave Music, Sony Music Entertainment, and Legacy Recordings.

RIAA President and Chief Operating Officer Michele Ballantyne has characterized Houston’s achievements as testament to her iconic voice and powerful songs that continue resonating across generations. The industry executive emphasized how Houston’s enduring impact remains evident throughout the music industry while her estate’s partnerships with major labels continue reaching new audiences.