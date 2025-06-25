Why Ashanti is hiding this one thing about her 11-month-old

Grammy-winning artist Ashanti has established firm boundaries regarding her infant son’s privacy as she and husband Nelly prepare to share their personal lives through an upcoming reality television series. The couple has made deliberate decisions about protecting their 11-month-old son Kareem from public exposure while documenting their relationship for viewers.

The protective approach extends beyond their television project to include complete absence from social media platforms. Ashanti has maintained consistent privacy standards since Kareem’s birth, avoiding any public sharing of his image across all digital platforms and public appearances.

Strategic privacy decisions for family protection

During a recent panel discussion at the American Black Film Festival, Ashanti explained her unwavering commitment to maintaining her son’s privacy throughout the filming process. She described her protective instincts as natural and emphasized that the decision to eventually reveal Kareem publicly will be made collaboratively with Nelly when they determine the appropriate timing.

The reality show will feature Kareem’s presence but with his face digitally obscured to maintain the family’s privacy standards while still allowing viewers to witness their parenting dynamic. This approach enables the couple to share authentic family moments without compromising their child’s privacy rights.

Ashanti characterized these private family moments as sacred experiences that deserve protection from public scrutiny. Her approach reflects growing awareness among celebrity parents about the importance of allowing children to develop outside the intense spotlight that accompanies fame.

Relationship timeline and family expansion

The couple’s romantic journey spans more than two decades, beginning with their initial relationship in 2003 that lasted approximately ten years before they separated. Their reunion in 2023 marked a significant turning point, leading to their engagement and pregnancy announcement the following year.

Ashanti revealed her pregnancy in April 2024 through social media, sharing her excitement about impending motherhood and the new chapter in her life. She welcomed Kareem in July 2024, expressing gratitude for the support from family, fans, and her fiancé throughout the pregnancy journey.

While Kareem represents Ashanti’s first child, Nelly brings extensive parenting experience to their relationship as father to five children. He shares daughter Chanelle and son Cornell with former partner Channetta Valentine, and adopted his late sister’s children Shawn and Sydney Thomas after her death from leukemia in 2005.

Musical interests and future family plans

Despite his young age, Kareem has already demonstrated fascination with music, suggesting he may have inherited artistic inclinations from both parents. Nelly has expressed openness to supporting his son’s potential musical pursuits, emphasizing the importance of dedication and commitment to any chosen path.

The couple has openly discussed plans for expanding their family further, with Ashanti expressing particular interest in welcoming a daughter to balance the household’s current gender dynamics. She acknowledges feeling outnumbered in their male-dominated household and believes adding a girl would create better family balance.

However, Nelly has humorously addressed the physical demands of chasing toddlers at age 50, suggesting that any family expansion would require additional childcare support. His practical approach to parenting reflects the realities of managing a large household while maintaining demanding professional careers.

Reality show debut and authentic representation

The couple’s decision to participate in reality television stemmed from Nelly’s enthusiasm for the project, while Ashanti initially expressed reservations about sharing their private lives publicly. Nelly viewed the show as an opportunity for audiences to witness his authentic personality and the comedic dynamics that characterize their relationship.

Their reality series “Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together” premieres June 26 with all episodes immediately available for streaming on Peacock. The show promises to reveal intimate aspects of their rekindled romance while maintaining appropriate boundaries around family privacy.

The project represents a significant step for both artists in sharing their personal lives while balancing public interest with family protection needs.