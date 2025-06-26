Cardi B claps back at haters, confirms WAP on album

Cardi B has defended the decision to include WAP and Up on her new album years after they came out.

The 32-year-old rapper has is releasing her upcoming record Am I The Drama? on September 19, and she has prompted some backlash that her two singles – which first dropped in 2020 and 2021 respectively – will be part of the new collection, which marks her first LP since 2018 debut Invasion of Privacy.

However, she fired back on X: “This will be the last and only time I’m gonna address this..

“WAP and Up are two of my biggest songs, my fans have been asking me to put them on an album, and people search for them on IOP all the time… they deserve a home.. (sic)”

Cardi insisted she caved to “haters” at the time by not putting her X-rated single WAP forward for a Grammy Award, but now she’s thinking of her fans.

She continued: “I let haters make me not submit WAP for the Grammy’s and at this point I’m giving my fans what they want!

“These two songs don’t even count for first week sales so what are yall even crying about???

“Do ya say anything when all these artist pull out all their little tricks and ponies to sell out??? Exactly…

“Now let them eat cake. Go cry about it!!! (sic)”

After warning she will “give them hell” on the new album, Cardi unveiled the title and release date for her next studio effort earlier this week.

The Bodak Yellow rapper cautioned those who have done her wrong that she is their “tyrant”, ahead of what looks set to be an explosive record.

Cardi said in a voiceover shared on Instagram: “Seven years and the time has come. Seven years of love, life and loss. Seven years I gave them grace, but now, I give them hell.

“I learned power is not given, it’s taken. I’m shedding feathers and no more tears. I’m not back, I’m beyond. I’m not your villain, I’m your tyrant. The time is here. The time is now.”