Juneteenth Summit celebrates Black Music and BMAC’s 5th

AUGUSTA, GA – On Juneteenth weekend, the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) marked its 5th anniversary and Black Music Month with a historic summit at the estate of the legendary James Brown, hosted in partnership with Primary Wave, Universal Music Group’s Global Impact Team, Billboard, and Destination Augusta. The event, held at the home of the “Godfather of Soul,” celebrated Black excellence, resilience, and the transformative power of Black music while honoring Brown’s legacy as a trailblazer in music and social justice.

“Celebrating BMAC’s 5th anniversary and Black Music Month during Juneteenth Weekend at the estate of James Brown was surreal,” said Willie “Prophet” Stiggers, BMAC Co-Founder, CEO, and President, who served as Master of Ceremonies. “Mr. Brown released ‘Say It Loud, I’m Black and I’m Proud’ in 1968, before the height of the Black Power Movement. He put it all on the line. There are cotton branches throughout the home and slave shackles in his closet as a reminder of America’s dark history. While we were waiting for our 40 acres and a mule, Mr. Brown bought 70 acres and a private jet near one of the South’s most brutal plantations. Our survival, excellence, and joy are a testament to the resilience of our people.”

The summit featured a powerful panel moderated by BMAC Board Member and music industry veteran Naima Cochrane, with panelists including Dr. Deanna Brown Thomas (daughter of James Brown), Jeff Harleston (General Counsel, Universal Music Group), Caron Veazey (artist manager and BMAC Co-Founder), and Sierra Lever (head of R&B and Hip Hop for Amazon Rotation). Discussions centered on the business of music, artist empowerment, and the evolving role of Black music in social justice.

Dr. Deanna Brown Thomas shared her father’s wisdom: “Never sell. The music was the gold, and he knew that—even without a formal education. He always said: it’s not ‘show business,’ it’s ‘show and business.’ 75% of what you do is business. If you don’t have that together, you’ve already given away your 25%.”

Harleston highlighted systemic challenges faced by Black entrepreneurs, noting, “A lot of those joint ventures had buyout clauses. Even when Black entrepreneurs built successful companies, bias and fine print worked against them.” He praised artists like Bad Bunny for owning their work through discipline and education, adding, “Empowerment is having the freedom to say, ‘I’m not touring the U.S., and that’s okay.’”

Cochrane reflected on the historical role of Black music, asking, “Artists in the civil rights and Black Power movements weren’t just making music—they were creating tools for survival and protest. Has the ease of access now distilled our music and our stories?” Veazey noted the challenges of today’s fragmented media landscape, saying, “Artists like Kendrick still have power, but those moments are rarer now.” Lever emphasized the importance of work ethic, stating, “Greatness comes from artists who push themselves to seek knowledge.”

The event featured electrifying performances, including an opening set by Mali Wilson and a soulful performance by blues artist Buddy Red, son of T.I., who covered Otis Redding’s “Sitting on the Dock of the Bay” and debuted his original song “1958.” R&B artist Tiffany Evans closed the night with her hit “Promise Ring” and new tracks, captivating the audience.

Donna Grecco, VP of Asset and Creative at Primary Wave, said, “James Brown was a larger-than-life icon and a trailblazer for Black artist entrepreneurship. We can think of no better place to have co-hosted this celebration of Black excellence than at the home of the Godfather of Soul.”

Arielle Vavasseur of Universal Music Group’s Global Impact Team added, “Saturday’s Juneteenth Summit was inspiring and rooted in purpose, reminding us all—through the legacy of James Brown—the unparalleled power of voice, artistry, and community.”

The event, sponsored by Tito’s and Black-owned local beer company Tapped 33, also saw Dr. Yamma Brown, another of James Brown’s daughters, in attendance to honor her father’s legacy. BMAC’s commitment to advancing Black voices in music was underscored by its recent initiatives, including a private dinner during BET Weekend, a NYC screening of the Harry Belafonte documentary “Following Harry,” and the upcoming second class of BMAC Live, a program with Live Nation to train 20 emerging professionals in the live music industry.

BMAC, founded five years ago with an open letter to the music industry, will continue its mission with the 5th Annual BMAC Gala on September 18 in Los Angeles. For more information, visit BMAC’s official website.