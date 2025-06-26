Nelly and Ashanti ‘peed in his grandmother’s Chanel purse’

Nelly and Ashanti’s baby boy peed in his grandmother’s Chanel purse.

The loved up couple – who had an on-off relationship together for over a decade from 2003 before reconciling in 2023 – have 10-month-old son Kareem, aka KK, together and the proud parents joked he already has “some aim” at the worse times.

Speaking to E! News, Nelly – who has Chanelle, 30, and Cornell, 25, with Channetta Valentine – was asked what he’d learnt from being a parent before, and quipped: “Don’t get peed on!

“I learned from my first son – I’ve been shot in the eye before! It’s not cool, not cool.

“But she knows what I’m talking about now! When I first was telling her about it she had no clue.

“Between her and his grandmother’s purse… the boy got some aim!”

Ashanti, 44, burst out laughing, and revealed KK “shot” into her mother Tina’s Chanel purse.

She joked: “He made a permanent dent!”

Despite the awkward moments, both stars are open to the idea of having more children in the future.

Ashanti said: “I think we both wanna kinda grow a family. it’s funny, when I was younger I was like, ‘I want six kids! Six!’ ”

In the meantime, the loved up couple are sharing their lives on screen in new reality show Nelly and Ashanti: We Belong Together.

Nelly, 50, revealed he let his wife – whom he secretly married after their reunion – decide whether or not their son should feature on the programme.

He explained: “When it came to KK, that was definitely her decision, her being a new mother and the anxiety of putting it out there, showing your first child to the world.

“Hopefully we can inspire [people]!”

Meanwhile, Ashanti wants fans to know that they’re not sugarcoating or exaggerating their life for the sake of the show.

She added: “I hope the fans get that we are just authentically, organically living our lives. It’s not, like, ‘for the cameras!’

“These are our lives, we have careers, we’re newly married, we have our first child together, he already has kids!”