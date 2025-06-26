Dramatic shootout rocks Santa Monica shopping hub

A Santa Monica police officer was shot and wounded in a brazen daylight attack while attempting to apprehend a suspect connected to an earlier shooting incident, according to local authorities. The dramatic confrontation unfolded near one of the city’s most popular shopping destinations, sending shockwaves through the coastal community.

Officer targeted in calculated attack

The violence erupted around 1 p.m. on Tuesday when the officer approached a man believed to be responsible for a shooting that occurred three days earlier. The initial incident on June 22 had involved a Waymo autonomous vehicle and left two teenagers with injuries at the intersection of 2nd Street and Broadway.

What began as a routine detention quickly escalated into a dangerous pursuit when the suspect refused to comply with the officer’s commands. Instead of surrendering, the man fled on foot, leading the officer through the busy streets near Santa Monica Place, the anchor mall of the renowned Third Street Promenade shopping district.

The situation took a terrifying turn when the fleeing suspect suddenly turned on his pursuer. In what police described as an ambush-style attack, the man opened fire on the officer, discharging multiple rounds before disappearing into the crowded area.

Community rallies to help capture suspect

The wounded officer, whose identity has not been released by authorities, sustained injuries that were serious but not life-threatening. Emergency medical personnel quickly transported him to a local hospital, where he was listed in stable condition. The officer’s survival was described as fortunate given the close-range nature of the attack.

Public Information Officer Lt. Lewis Gilmour confirmed that the shooting occurred near the intersection of 2nd Street and Colorado Avenue, placing it in the heart of Santa Monica’s bustling commercial district. The location is frequented by thousands of tourists and locals daily, making the midday violence particularly shocking for witnesses.

The Santa Monica Police Department immediately launched an intensive manhunt for the gunman, deploying additional resources throughout the area. Officers cordoned off sections of the popular shopping district while conducting their search, causing temporary disruptions to normal business operations.

Swift arrest follows community tip

The investigation took a positive turn when a vigilant resident provided crucial information to authorities. Acting on this timely tip, police were able to locate and arrest the suspect at Palisades Park, situated just north of where the shooting had taken place.

The arrest occurred at approximately 4:20 p.m., roughly three and a half hours after the initial attack. The relatively quick apprehension was credited to both the community member’s alert observation and the coordinated response of law enforcement agencies.

Police later confirmed through social media that the arrested individual was indeed the same person they had been seeking in connection with the June 22 Waymo shooting incident. This confirmation linked the two separate violent episodes, suggesting a pattern of dangerous behavior from the suspect.

Earlier incident involved autonomous vehicle

The original shooting that sparked Tuesday’s confrontation had already raised concerns in the community. The June 22 incident at 2nd Street and Broadway involved a Waymo self-driving vehicle, though specific details about how the autonomous car factored into the shooting have not been fully disclosed by authorities.

Two teenagers were injured in that earlier attack, though their current conditions and the extent of their injuries have not been updated by police. The involvement of minors in the initial shooting added another layer of concern for community members already troubled by the escalating violence.

The connection between the Waymo incident and Tuesday’s officer shooting suggests the suspect may have been involved in multiple acts of violence over a short period. This pattern raises questions about whether additional incidents might be linked to the same individual.

Shopping district security under scrutiny

The location of Tuesday’s shooting has drawn particular attention due to its prominence in Santa Monica’s tourism and retail landscape. The Third Street Promenade and Santa Monica Place represent major economic drivers for the city, attracting millions of visitors annually.

The violent incident occurred during peak afternoon hours when the area typically sees heavy foot traffic from shoppers, diners, and tourists. Witnesses reported hearing multiple gunshots, causing panic and confusion among bystanders who scrambled for safety.

Business owners in the affected area expressed concern about the impact such incidents might have on visitor confidence and local commerce. The shooting represents a stark contrast to the family-friendly atmosphere the shopping district typically maintains.

Law enforcement response praised

Santa Monica police officials emphasized the professionalism and bravery displayed by the wounded officer throughout the ordeal. Despite being targeted in an unprovoked attack, the officer maintained composure and followed proper protocols during the dangerous encounter.

The department’s swift response to the shooting and subsequent manhunt demonstrated the effectiveness of their emergency procedures. The coordination between various law enforcement agencies and the successful utilization of community intelligence led to the rapid resolution of a potentially ongoing threat.

The role of the alert resident who provided the crucial tip was highlighted by authorities as an example of positive community-police cooperation. This collaboration proved instrumental in preventing the suspect from potentially committing additional violent acts.

Investigation continues

While the suspect is now in custody, investigators continue to piece together the full circumstances surrounding both shooting incidents. Detectives are working to determine potential motives and whether additional charges beyond those related to the two known shootings might be warranted.

The wounded officer’s recovery remains a priority for the department and the broader Santa Monica community. Colleagues and residents have expressed support for the officer and his family during this difficult time.

The case serves as a reminder of the daily risks faced by law enforcement officers in their efforts to protect public safety. The unpredictable nature of the attack underscores the inherent dangers present in routine police work, even in typically safe commercial areas.

As the investigation progresses, authorities are likely to review procedures and security measures in high-traffic areas like the Third Street Promenade to prevent similar incidents in the future.