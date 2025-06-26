Trae Tha Truth: 5 truths behind the hustle

Frazier Othel Thompson III, known to millions as Trae Tha Truth, is a hip-hop legend who’s on a mission. For nearly three decades, Trae has built a legacy rooted in grit, resilience, and unshakeable purpose. From Houston’s Southside to disaster zones across the country, he has consistently shown up for his people — not for the cameras but for the cause.

Trae is entering one of the most personal and profound chapters of his life. His upcoming album Angel, dropping on his birthday, July 3, is inspired by his daughter and the journey they’ve taken together. Angel is a spiritual offering, a testimony of survival, growth, and unconditional love. The album’s lead single “Thank You,” featuring gospel legend Yolanda Adams and Chance the Rapper, is a soulful anthem of faith and gratitude, shaped by real-life pain and redemption.

In a conversation with rolling out, Trae opens up about the trauma he’s processed, and how he continues to stand tall, grounded by purpose and guided by spirit.

What personal experience inspired your collaboration with Yolanda Adams on “Thank You”?

[My daughter] inspired this whole album, an album called Angel. Been through a lot of things in life, and I gotta give God His glory from just bringing me through these situations. When you’re doing it the right way and from the heart, you have no shame and shed light on Who did it for you.

So your daughter is the inspiration behind the album?

Have you seen the cover yet? When you see it, you understand.

How does faith and action define your life’s mission right now?

So, that’s what I’ve been trying to master, just having unwavering faith, super strong. I know, if it wasn’t for Him, I wouldn’t be sitting at this couch at this moment doing what we’re doing. Even when things don’t look to be good, He always brings us through it.

You mentioned in a previous song about losing your brother and how “death [is] starting to look good now.” Can you talk about that mindset?

That’s generational and it’s just being from the hood trauma, we become numb. … When you see death or you are used to losing people, then you become numb to it. It’s expected more than anything. Now that I’m growing and mature, [there’s] power in life within our tongue. I can break that generational curse of thinking like that.

How do you approach dealing with pain without numbing it?

I’ve always been taught to embrace the pain, so I don’t smoke, I don’t drink, never have. Coming up how we came up, a lot of people will go through situations and they may be like, “Man, I need to smoke something, I need to drink just to become calm.” I’d rather deal with it head on and just take the pain.

How did it feel hearing Yolanda Adams lay her voice on “Thank You”?

Well, one day it was gonna happen regardless, because that’s my auntie, we always been close. Through all the situations, when she watched many people turn on me and many people act a certain way with me, she always stayed supportive. The same as Mama Tina, Tina Knowles, they always uplifted me through a lot of situations.

If you could thank one person publicly for getting through the hardest time in your life, who would it be?

I couldn’t say one person, I’ma thank God off [the] top. I wouldn’t have made it through none of these situations if it wasn’t for Him. As far as personal people, it’s a list of people, because each one played their role. It was times when I was in tears, ready to run through a wall, and one of my closest may be like, “Nah, this ain’t the way.”

You recently sent an 18-wheeler to St. Louis. Can you talk about your disaster relief work?

I went out there during the tornado, took care of a lot of people, fed a lot of people, cut trees down, assisted with families, with supplies. I do disasters everywhere. Whether they from Carolina, Florida, whether it be here, anytime, whether it be disaster, or a frontline of people or anything, I always get out there.

What’s your next move beyond music?

Trae Day is upon us so, of course, I take all the kids school supplies, scholarships, bless families with cars, do families’ groceries, take families on shopping sprees. The World Cup is coming to Houston and [I’m] trying to rebuild parks. My son, Danico, [is] disabled, so I was working with the city and Houston parks to try and build a first low-income area, special needs park. … One thing for sure: Once I start something, I’m gonna go till I finish.

What did you have to unlearn to become the man you are today?

Moving off emotion. When you come from the hood, it’s always taught, if somebody say something or somebody play with you, attack right there and then. It was cool for us to stand up for, let them know not to be played with. … When you get older, you learn a tough guy don’t outlast a smart guy.

What principle would you pass down to younger artists?

Appreciate the blessings. Every lesson is a blessing, good or bad. So, take nothing for granted. You gotta appreciate the good and the bad. That’s what makes us who we are, that’s what builds our character.

How has going through the experience with your daughter changed you?

Becoming more understanding and becoming forgiving. Not just the situation with her, because of the situation with her at night when I pray, I pray for my enemies too. For me, that was hard because I didn’t — what I need to pray for them for? But getting over that hurdle … with me moving that way, I’m at peace a lot more.