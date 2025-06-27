Another week, another opportunity to fawn over emerging icon Blue Ivy Carter.

The eldest child of Beyoncé and Jay-Z took a reprieve from her famous mother’s tour to get her grandmother, Tina Knowles, together in time for her public appearance during Paris Fashion Week.

Knowles raved over her granddaughter’s multifaceted artistic bag as Blue Ivy showed that she’s the equivalent of a five-tool player in baseball, meaning that player who can pretty much do it all.

Tina Knowles flexed her granddaughter’s skills

Knowles is in France to show support for her oldest grandchild, Julez Smith, the 20-year-old son of singer Solange. However, on Thursday, June 26, Knowles relayed to her 4.2 million Instagram followers that she had no makeup artist to beat her face in time for her appearance at the Blue Marble fashion show.

Not to worry. Blue was on the scene to get her grandmother together. The “Matriarch” author, 71, displayed a video of Blue, 13, putting the finishing touches on her makeup. Beyoncé’s “II Hands II Heaven” track played in the background as Blue Ivy’s hand can be seen in the video applying a bold red lipstick color to her grandmother’s lips.

Fans fawn over Blue Ivy’s makeup skills

As has been evidenced many times before, Beyoncé fans couldn’t get enough of the precocious pubescent dancing alongside her globally famous mother on her Renaissance World Tour and the current “Cowboy Carter and the Rodeo Chitlin’ Circuit Tour.”

Most marvel over Blue’s quiet charisma, stage magnetism and artistic versatility.

“We love Manager Blue 💙💙💙💙💙💙,” one fan said in the comments section of the post, while another said: “🙌❤️❤️ I wish she could do [m]y makeup — have a job interview at this stage in my life and I truly need her skills — so I will look at you again and maybe I will get [an] idea.. 👏 I’m so very proud of my 💙[.]”

A third fan beamed with pride by saying, “Blue that Gworl!!!!!!!! 💙,” while another is awed by Blue, saying, “She got you together honey!❤️.”

One person made a comparison with the first American family of music when writing, “[Y]ou realize you birthed the Jacksons! (Figuratively),” while another added, “Lefty!! Shows we are That!!”

A respondent gave Blue high grades for her makeup work, saying, “She did [a] beautiful job[,] very gifted so young ❤️😍🔥👏,” while another said, “Blue Ivy is an amazing 13[-]year[-]old[,] cheers to her👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾🔥🔥🔥.”

One fan was being both supportive and slightly facetious when saying that “[B]lue carrying the whole family on [her] BACK,” and that sentiment was echoed by another fan who said, “Blue carrying that family on her back!”