Brandy and Monica finally unpack their longstanding feud

Brandy and Monica finally opened up about the beef between them that lasted more than a quarter century on the eve of their national tour.

Brandy and Monica announce “The Boy Is Mine” tour

Monica Arnold, 44, and Brandy Norwood, 46, collaborated on the juggernaut single “The Boy Is Mine” back in 1997, and now the ladies announce they are embarking on a tour of the same name 28 years later.

On “CBS Mornings,” Brandy and Monica detail what happened nearly three decades ago to cause a rift in their once strong bond.

Monica and Brandy trace the origins of the feud

“It started as nothing,” both women said simultaneously.

“And, it really did turn into something. The reason that I was so insistent that we communicate directly is that you take [everyone else] out of the conversation. There was a lot of confusion and conflict and there was a lot of people around,” said Monica.

Brandy added, “The song didn’t help either; we were fighting over a boy.”

Monica laughed, saying, “And, we don’t even like the same type of boy.”

The women admitted on “CBS Mornings” that they had not seen or spoken to each other in years. This surprised some, but Monica and Brandy had a reunion of sorts during the apex of the pandemic when they matched up for Verzuz in [2020].

Then, in 2024, the legendary singers reunited once more to collaborate on Ariana Grande’s remix of “The Boy Is Mine,” marking a key moment in their reunion.

Fans are excited about the two former friends-turned-rivals-turned-friends again, and the two women discuss this on the Jimmy Fallon talk show.

Fans express excitement that the two women are going on tour

Fans are in a state of bliss that the two former rivals have set aside their two-decade-old resentments to collaborate on “The Boy Is Mine” tour.

“I know Whitney is smiling down on her girls! They’ve both grown so much to finally get to this point. It’s finally time!” said one user, while another fan remarked that “They look so beautiful. Seeing you two rekindle your friendship is truly heartwarming!”

A third commenter simply said, “love them,” while a fourth surmised, “Grown women. Happy for them.”

One fan was disgusted that some were trying to keep the embers of the once fiery feud going, saying, “all still in the comments tryna fuel a beef that doesn’t exist. Y’all need help.”

“It’s giving BRANDY IS BEING THE BIGGER PERSON (she has nothing to prove)” said one person, and another added, “Growth and they see that bag!”